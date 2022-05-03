The Worldwide Virtual Router Industry is Expected to Reach $614.6 Million by 2027

Dublin, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Router Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global virtual router market reached a value of US$ 176.6 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 614.6 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A virtual router is a scalable and flexible software-based routing framework that enables the host machine to operate as a conventional hardware router over a local area network. It is identified with a unique virtual router identifier (VRID) that is present at the last byte of the address. As it can lower hardware costs and help develop new applications rapidly and process packets in real-time, a virtual router finds extensive applications in the telecommunications industry across the globe.



Virtual Router Market Trends

At present, there is a considerable increase in the adoption of virtual routers by communication service providers (CSPs). This, in confluence with the rising popularity of software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV), represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, virtual routers assist in developing, prototyping, and testing new communication subsystems. These routers can also aid in distance learning and are consequently utilized as tools that enable students to perform virtual experiments. This, coupled with the rapid expansion of data centers, is catalyzing the demand for virtual routers around the world.

Apart from this, these routers provide increased network speed, faster acquisition of data, and safer storage networks. In addition, they help reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) by lowering capital expenditures (CAPEX) and operating expenses (OPEX) of businesses from different industry verticals. These product benefits, along with technological advancements, including the implementation of virtual router redundancy protocol (VRRP) to separate traffic and improve network security, are strengthening the market growth. Other factors, such as improving 5G infrastructure and the increasing requirement for cloud-based services worldwide, are creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global virtual router market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on component, type and End-user.



Breakup by Component:

Solution

Service

Breakup by Type:

Pre-defined

Custom

Breakup by End-user:

Service Provider

Enterprise

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 6WIND, Allied Telesis Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Nokia Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc. and ZTE Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global virtual router market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global virtual router market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global virtual router market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Virtual Router Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solution

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Service

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Pre-defined

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Custom

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Service Provider

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Enterprise

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 6WIND

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Allied Telesis Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 Arista Networks Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 International Business Machines Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Juniper Networks Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Nokia Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 ZTE Corporation

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pi6f7k

Attachment