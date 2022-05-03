Sounding Board Achieves SOC 2® Type 2 Certification

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sounding Board, Inc., the first Leader Development Platform designed to bridge the leadership gap, today announced completion of its SOC 2® Type 2 attestation in accordance with the widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).



After achieving its SOC 2 Type 1 certification in February 2021, Sounding Board moved to complete the rigorous SOC 2 Type 2 audit. Conducted by a third party, the SOC 2 Type 2 report affirms the suitability and effectiveness of Sounding Board's information security controls over time and provides added assurance about the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by the company.

Tommy Perkins, Sounding Board’s SVP, Sales and Customer Success, said, "SOC 2 Type 2 is a huge milestone for us. We understand that data privacy and security are a top concern for today's leading companies, so knowing that Sounding Board has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is a benefit of partnering with us. This certification shows without a doubt that organizations can trust how Sounding Board approaches the security of the businesses we support, the leaders we serve and the data we process."

Echoing Perkins' sentiment, Ron Buell, VP of Engineering at Sounding Boarding, shared, "SOC 2 Type 2 certification creates a level of trust between Sounding Board, our partners and our clients, both current and future, that words and promises cannot. The audit took more than 300 hours to complete and touched on all aspects of Sounding Board's approach to security. We're incredibly proud of this accomplishment. It is proof that Sounding Board is a safe and secure company, ready to support the leadership development goals of organizations of all sizes."

A copy of Sounding Board's SOC 2 Type 2 report is available to clients and prospects upon request.

