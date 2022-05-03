McKinsey & Company Acquires S4G Consulting to Accelerate Clients’ End-to-End Growth Transformations

NEW YORK and MADRID, Spain, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McKinsey & Company announced today it has acquired Madrid-based S4G Consulting. As a top Salesforce Platinum Partner, S4G specializes in helping companies of all sizes extend the power of Salesforce’s customer relationship management (CRM) platform to improve customer outcomes.



B2B digital commerce is undergoing a major transformation as buyers have flexed to remote and digital ways of engaging. Today’s buyers surf ten-plus channels before making a single purchase, and they want convenient, seamless, omnichannel interactions. Now companies can anticipate and meet those needs at every stage of the customer life cycle, achieving analytics-led sales acceleration, omnichannel and e-commerce transformation, and sales productivity enhancements.

With the acquisition of S4G, McKinsey adds rapid Salesforce CRM implementation capabilities to the very best of strategy, design, and analytical horsepower. S4G’s Salesforce CRM technology expertise, combined with McKinsey’s growth offerings, will enable companies to accelerate end-to-end growth transformations.

Next era of growth will be tech-forward

Companies can use predictive and prescriptive analytics and AI-powered capabilities to make data-led decisions that help them consistently delight their customers, improve performance, and unlock growth.

“We are relentlessly focused on helping our clients achieve their growth aspirations,” said Greg Kelly, senior partner and global leader of McKinsey & Company’s Growth, Marketing & Sales Practice. “Our clients have told us they need greater support that extends through making their technology seamlessly support their growth efforts. With this acquisition, we are doing just that by bringing together world-class Salesforce experts, industry-leading technology, accelerators, and analytics to enable our clients to capture customer value and growth using real-time information.”

Kelly continued: “We are thrilled to welcome our S4G colleagues to the firm, and we look forward to the great work we will do together to better serve our clients.”

Accelerate growth at speed and scale

“McKinsey is the world’s leading impact partner for businesses looking to consistently delight customers and accelerate growth,” said Javier Heitz, CEO and founder of S4G. “They are distinctive in developing multiyear transformation strategies fused with design, analytics, and implementation capabilities as well as accelerating commercial performance. We are proud to be joining McKinsey to help clients shape the future of sales and marketing through rapid growth transformation strategies.”

Alongside McKinsey’s strength in capability building, S4G brings a people-driven and client-centric culture that closely aligns with McKinsey’s.

“The acquisition of S4G is the latest example of McKinsey’s renewed focus on deepening our capabilities through active M&A to accelerate and scale impact for our clients,” said Peter Dahlstrom, senior partner and global leader of McKinsey’s Alliances and Acquisitions. “S4G will enable us to expand our tech-enabled offerings to help organizations deploy and scale end-to-end growth transformations and further deepen our collaboration with Salesforce as part of McKinsey’s open ecosystem of trusted collaborators.”

About McKinsey & Company

McKinsey & Company is a global management consulting firm committed to helping organizations realize sustainable, inclusive growth. We work with clients across the private, public, and social sectors to solve complex problems and create positive change for all of our stakeholders. We combine bold strategies and transformative technologies to help organizations innovate more sustainably, achieve lasting gains in performance, and build workforces that will thrive for in this generation and the next.

About McKinsey Growth, Marketing & Sales

The mission of the McKinsey Growth, Marketing & Sales Practice is to help leaders of both consumer and business-to-business clients create Growth That Matters through meaningful transformations and marketing-driven profit. The practice helps our clients set their strategic direction, develop their marketing and sales capabilities, and connect their organization to realize the full potential of today's omnichannel opportunities. Clients benefit from McKinsey’s experience in core areas of marketing, B2B and B2C pricing, customer experience, and sales and channel management.

About S4G Consulting

S4G Consulting, a Salesforce Platinum Partner with offices in Spain, offers best-in-class Salesforce consulting services for companies across all industries. Founded in 2008, it was one of the first Salesforce Partners in EMEA and has worked with hundreds of companies over the years. In 2018, it was ranked as one of the Top 10 Global Salesforce Platinum Partners by customer rating, reflecting its focus on excellence, which is one of the company’s core values. Today the company has more than 150 employees spread across three offices and over 400 Salesforce certifications.

For more information, please contact

US: MaryLiz Ghanem, DiGennaro Communications – McKinsey-DiGennaro@digennaro-usa.com / +1 917 518 8422

UK: Ruth Jones, 3THINKRS – mckinsey@3thinkrs.com / +44 0208 0872843

Iberia: Gosia G Pajkowska, Gosia_G_Pajkowska@McKinsey.com / +34680489878