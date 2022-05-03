First Advantage Releases 2022 Background Screening Trends Report

ATLANTA, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital, announces the publication of its 2022 Annual Trends Report.

For the past four years, First Advantage has taken aggregated data from the millions of searches it conducts and cross-referenced it against employer survey data to create a compelling report summarizing current trends in background screening. Accounting for the unprecedented challenges organizations faced over the last year, the new research explores where the industry is heading as it relates to analytics, risk management, drug screening and global searches. This annual report allows customers to benchmark against industry best practices and optimize their screening programs.

Noting a flood of opportunity in 2021 stemming from the increase in job openings, rising quits, interest in finding new jobs, flexible working arrangements and having multiple positions, and the ongoing emergence of the Gen Z and Millennial generations throughout the workforce, First Advantage found that speed, risk management, and cost remain the primary drivers for background screening programs. Employer survey respondents said speed was the most important factor, up 20 percent from last year, for industries like healthcare, transportation, staffing and retail. Financial services, government and non-profits continued to prioritize risk management first.

The report examines the ebb and flow of screening choices, detailing how different industries approach everything from contingent hiring to distributed workforces, offering case studies and actionable insights to help with background screening program development. Other noteworthy findings include:

County Seat Felony and Misdemeanor (FAM) and Felony and Misdemeanor (FM) represent 64 percent of all criminal searches.

Some 22 percent of survey respondents indicate having employees who have lived or worked in multiple countries.

Over 50 percent of employers struggle with Gen Z candidates ghosting them, while 35 percent say they were challenged by Gen Z workers requiring a flexible or hybrid remote work model.



Scott Staples, CEO of First Advantage, commented, “In the 2022 Trends Report, the data clearly highlights the challenges and impacts of the pandemic and The Great Onboarding. Companies faced unforeseen obstacles head-on, and the report showcases what these organizations did to navigate this challenging landscape and prepare for the future.”

First Advantage will explore this year’s research during a webinar scheduled for Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET. Titled “2022 Annual Trends Report: Navigating the New Normal in the Background Screening Industry,” the event will feature data-based findings and expert insights. Additional details and registration information is available at https://fadv.zoom.us/webinar/register/7816510701598/WN_eCuk5_1kSQ2R5YYATK5hAQ.

To download the First Advantage 2022 Annual Trends Report, please visit http://learn.fadv.com/2022trends.

