Cox Media Group Acquires Two Eugene, Oregon TV Stations

ATLANTA, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group (“CMG”) announced it successfully closed separate transactions for the acquisitions of KLSR (FOX) and KEVU (My Network TV), two television stations previously owned by California Oregon Broadcasting Inc. (COBI).
The purchase of the Eugene, Oregon stations reinforces CMG’s commitment to local television and the communities it serves.
“We look forward to combining our rich legacies as we work together to improve lives and elevate our communities,” said Dan York, CEO of CMG. “Both stations have outstanding talent and have been exceptionally managed. They’re well-positioned to increase our competitiveness as we evolve our television footprint, drive revenue, and grow our ratings.”
COBI owned KLSR since 1993.
“It’s been an honor to work with the dedicated teams at these great stations,” said Patricia C. (Patsy) Smullin, COBI’s President. “I’ll very much miss being part of this region and want to thank both stations for their commitment to their viewers and the community.”
KLSR and KEVU will join CMG’s 31 market-leading TV stations group.
“These stations will fit perfectly into our CMG TV portfolio, where our primary focus is serving our communities; informing, entertaining and engaging our audiences; and providing our customers with the best-in-class linear and digital platforms to help grow their businesses,” said Paul Curran, EVP, TV for CMG. “I’m thrilled they are part of the CMG family.”
About Cox Media Group
CMG Media Corporation (d/b/a Cox Media Group) is an industry-leading media company with unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to viewers in the communities in which it serves. The company’s operations primarily include 31 high-quality, market-leading television stations in 20 markets, 53 top-performing radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 11 markets and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. Additionally, the company also offers a full suite of national, regional, local and digital advertising services with CMG Local Solutions, CoxReps and Gamut. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com.