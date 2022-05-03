PRESS RELEASE

NMD Pharma expands its US presence

Creates US subsidiary and increases US R&D and staff recruitment activity

Aarhus, Denmark, 3 May 2022 – NMD Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biotech company developing first in class, small molecule ClC-1 inhibitors for neuromuscular disorders, today announces that it has expanded its presence in the US with the creation of a new US subsidiary, NMD Pharma US, Inc.

NMD Pharma US, Inc. is incorporated in Delaware State, but NMD Pharma’s activity will be mostly centered around the Boston, Massachusetts area. The Company’s expansion into the US comes as it starts recruiting for several senior US-based roles and plans for an increase in R&D activity, including clinical trials.

NMD Pharma’s pipeline includes lead compound NMD670 in a Phase IIa trial in myasthenia gravis (MG) and the initiation of further studies for the compound in spinal muscular atrophy planned for later this year.

In February, NMD Pharma raised €35 million in a new financing to complete the ongoing Phase IIa trial of NMD670 in patients with MG and to expand its clinical programs into several neuromuscular diseases.

Thomas Holm Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer of NMD Pharma, said: “Our expansion in the world’s largest pharmaceutical market comes at an important time for our business as we look ahead to the results of the Phase IIa trial of NMD 670 anticipated later this year. This was a logical next step to support our growth and enables us to strengthen and build on existing partnerships in the US to expand our pipeline in rare neuromuscular diseases.”

About NMD Pharma

NMD Pharma A/S, is a private biotech company leading in the development of novel first-in-class therapies for severe neuromuscular disorders. The Company was incorporated as a spin-off from Aarhus University, Denmark in 2015 and was founded on more than 15 years of muscle physiology research with a focus on regulation of skeletal muscle excitability under physical activity. NMD Pharma has built a world-leading muscle electrophysiology platform leveraging the in-depth know-how of muscle physiology and muscular disorders, small molecule modulators, enabling technologies and tools as well as in-vivo pharmacology models for discovering and developing proprietary modulators of neuromuscular function. NMD Pharma received seed financing from Novo Holdings, Lundbeckfonden Emerge and Capnova in 2016, and in 2018 raised a €38 million Series A financing, led by new investor INKEF Capital, together with new investor Roche Venture Fund. Most recently, in February 2022, NMD Pharma raised €35 million in a new financing led by new investor Jeito Capital. Find out more about us online at http://www.nmdpharma.com/.