Internal Mobility Engine WORQDRIVE Announces Integration Partnership with iCIMS

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WORQDRIVE, the people-first internal talent mobility engine, today announced a new integration partnership with iCIMS, the talent cloud company, that will help make it easier for employees to stay with their current employer.



According to the iCIMS Monthly Workforce Report from March 2022, job openings are up 44 percent compared to January 2021, while applications are flat. As such, employers have turned additional attention to the matter of retaining talent while hiring challenges persist.

Tracey Parsons, CEO of WORQDRIVE, said, “What started as a buzzword turned into a massive labor movement that lasted far longer than anyone expected. Though we won’t be talking about The Great Resignation forever, it opened up a dialogue around the meaning of work and how companies engage workers. WORQDRIVE empowers that dynamic, helping to match current employees with open roles and giving them the option to choose the path they want to pursue.”

Designed to address the pain points of talent mobility, WORQDRIVE eliminates the need for a formal internal application by using anonymous search to find workers based on their skills or aspirations. With the focus on skills rather than identity, WORQDRIVE reduces bias in the process and promotes internal equity. Once a match is found, the worker can review the opportunity and decide whether to move forward using the OneCliQ Apply solution. The seamless experience integrates directly into the iCIMS Talent Cloud.

Parsons concluded, “The WORQDRIVE integration with iCIMS allows companies to expand their internal mobility capabilities, helping talent teams keep their best people, instead of having to recruit externally every time. It offers a whole new way to support retention.”

