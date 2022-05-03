More Solutions Providers Turning to HRCI® to Reach HR Professionals

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI®, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization, today announced details of its sponsorship programs that enable human resources solutions providers to reach its highly qualified community. As the premier credentialing organization for the HR profession that has been driving standards for more than 45 years, HRCI enables people and organizations to achieve their fullest potential through innovative learning and certification in the ever-changing world of work.



More than 500,000 HR professionals in over 125 countries have earned their HRCI credentials as confirmation of their commitment to their profession. Through webinars, newsletters, email campaigns and LinkedIn Live events, HRCI helps this highly engaged community develop and enhance the skills needed to master the HR profession. With the unique website viewers exceeding 88,000 per month and more than 300,000 followers on social media, HRCI’s highly engaged audience relies on the organization to create connections.

Megan Hayes, Director, Corporate Sponsorships at HRCI, commented, “A great example is our ‘Alchemizing HR’ webinar program, which averages over 3,200 registrants per event. It’s a win-win for attendees and sponsors as they create the meaningful relationships that advance our highly dynamic profession.”

In addition to marketing sponsorships, many organizations have joined “Approved Provider” status, which enables use of the corresponding seal in their marketing materials. The seal authorizes these organizations to award re-certification credit hours when their activities meet the criteria set forth by HRCI.

Dr. Amy Dufrane, CEO of HRCI, said, “HRCI has a long history of being at the core of standardization initiatives. We’re grateful to our sponsors as their support helps us develop world-class learning, enabling HR professionals to achieve new competencies that drive business outcomes.”

To request the HRCI Media Kit, please contact Megan Hayes by emailing megan.hayes@hrci.org.

About HRCI®