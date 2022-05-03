Harsco Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

First Quarter Revenues from Continuing Operations Totaled $453 Million

Q1 GAAP Operating Income from Continuing Operations of $8 Million and Adjusted EBITDA Totaled $49 Million; Performance Consistent with Guidance For the Quarter

Q1 GAAP Loss Per Share from Continuing Operations of $0.09 and Adjusted Loss Per Share of $0.01

Full Year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Narrowed to Range of $250 Million to $265 Million; Free Cash Flow is Now Projected to be Between $25 Million and $40 Million; Changes Reflect Increased Inflation and Higher Interest Spending

CAMP HILL, Pa., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today reported first quarter 2022 results. On a U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") basis, first quarter of 2022 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.09. Adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2022 was $0.01. These figures compare with a first quarter of 2021 GAAP diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.02 and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.11.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2022 was $8 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $49 million in the quarter, compared to the Company's previously provided guidance range of $47 million to $52 million.

"Despite Harsco facing a challenging operating environment marked by increased inflationary pressures, we met our first quarter guidance," said Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. "These results reflect the ongoing commitment of all Harsco employees to deliver value to our customers, by solving their most pressing environmental challenges. As the global economy continues to grow and sustainability goals remain a focus, Harsco is poised to benefit as a leading provider of recycling and material re-use solutions within industrial markets.

"Looking forward, underlying demand within most key markets remains firm, including the steel industry. The global steel market is in the process of rebalancing as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and we anticipate limited impacts over time given the diversity of our portfolio. Meanwhile, continued high inflation as well as supply-chain and labor-market tightness remain concerns, particularly in the U.S. Internal actions are underway to mitigate these impacts and we remain confident that each of our businesses is positioned to deliver operating results growth in 2022."

Harsco Corporation—Selected First Quarter Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Revenues $ 453 $ 447 Operating income from continuing operations - GAAP $ 8 $ 19 Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP $ (0.09 ) $ (0.02 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 49 $ 59 Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.8 % 13.1 % Adjusted diluted EPS $ (0.01 ) $ 0.11

Note: Adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA details presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items; in addition, adjusted earnings per share details are adjusted for acquisition-related amortization expense.

Consolidated First Quarter Operating Results

Consolidated revenues from continuing operations were $453 million, an increase of 1 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. Environmental and Clean Earth each realized a slight increase in revenues compared to the first quarter of 2021, reflecting continued demand growth for environmental solutions across the Company. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted first quarter 2022 revenues by approximately $7 million compared with the prior-year period.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $8 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $19 million in the same quarter of 2021. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA totaled $49 million in the first quarter of 2022 versus $59 million in the first quarter of the prior year. Both Environmental and Clean Earth experienced lower adjusted EBITDA relative to the prior year as was anticipated.

First Quarter Business Review

Environmental

($ in millions) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Revenues $ 262 $ 258 Operating income - GAAP $ 18 $ 26 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48 $ 54 Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.4 % 20.8 %

Environmental revenues totaled $262 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 2 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. This increase is attributable to higher demand for mill services and favorable commodities pricing, partially offset by FX translation impacts (FX-adjusted growth was 4 percent). The segment's GAAP operating income and adjusted EBITDA totaled $18 million and $48 million, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $26 million and adjusted EBITDA of $54 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year change in adjusted earnings, as anticipated, reflects a less favorable mix of services, cost inflation pressures and FX translation. Also, this year-on-year comparison is impacted by the recovery of Brazil sales taxes which were greater in the prior-year quarter.

Clean Earth

($ in millions) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Revenues $ 191 $ 189 Operating income (loss) - GAAP $ (1 ) $ 3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10 $ 15 Adjusted EBITDA margin 5.3 % 7.7 %

Clean Earth revenues totaled $191 million in the first quarter of 2022, a modest increase over the prior-year quarter. The segment GAAP operating loss was $1 million and adjusted EBITDA totaled $10 million in the first quarter of 2022. These figures compare with $3 million of operating income and adjusted EBITDA of $15 million, respectively, in the prior-year period. The change in adjusted earnings is mainly attributable to significant cost inflation (principally transportation and containers costs), most of which is related to a price-cost mismatch and is anticipated to be addressed through price increases and surcharges, as well as labor and material processing constraints.

Cash Flow

Net cash used by operating activities totaled $34 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with net cash used by operating activities of $23 million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow (without Rail) was $(29) million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with $(16) million in the prior-year period. The change in free cash flow compared with the prior-year quarter is principally related to higher capital expenditures (due to timing) and the change in cash earnings.

2022 Outlook

The Company has updated its 2022 guidance to reflect heightened inflation challenges, related to transportation and container costs, as well as ongoing labor-market tightness. These impacts are most pronounced in the U.S. and within the Company's Clean Earth segment. Internal actions are underway to mitigate these challenges, including through commercial efforts and cost reductions. Otherwise, the 2022 segment outlook is largely unchanged and the Company continues to anticipate that both business segments will realize earnings improvement during the year.

Summary Outlook highlights are as follows:

2022 Full Year Outlook

(Continuing Operations) Current Prior GAAP Operating Income $81 - $96 million $85 - $105 million Adjusted EBITDA $250 - $265 million $255 - $275 million GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.02 - 0.10 $0.15 - 0.32 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.35 - 0.44 $0.50 - 0.66 Free Cash Flow $25 - $40 million $30 - $50 million Net Interest Expense $68 - $70 million $61 - $63 million Pension Income (Non-Operating) $10 million unchanged Net Capital Expenditures $125 - $130 million unchanged Effective Tax Rate, Excluding Any Unusual Items 59 - 60% 37 - 38% Q2 2022 Outlook

(Continuing Operations) GAAP Operating Income $17 - $22 million Adjusted EBITDA $59 - $64 million GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $(0.01) - 0.03 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.07 - 0.11

Discontinued Operations

Harsco continues to anticipate the divestiture of Rail will occur in 2022. In the first quarter, Harsco recorded unusual items for Rail which totaled $35 million for estimated future costs to complete three European fixed-price contracts. These contract charges are in addition to those recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 and relate to additional supply-chain challenges that have increased anticipated costs and delayed operational progress, resulting in penalties, under these contracts. As a result, Rail incurred an operating loss ($36 million) for the quarter.



Forward-Looking Statement

The nature of the Company's business, together with the number of countries in which it operates, subject it to changing economic, competitive, regulatory and technological conditions, risks and uncertainties. In accordance with the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company provides the following cautionary remarks regarding important factors that, among others, could cause future results to differ materially from the results contemplated by forward-looking statements, including the expectations and assumptions expressed or implied herein. Forward-looking statements contained herein could include, among other things, statements about management's confidence in and strategies for performance; expectations for new and existing products, technologies and opportunities; and expectations regarding growth, sales, cash flows, and earnings. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such terms as "may," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "likely," "estimate," "outlook," "plan" or other comparable terms.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in the worldwide business environment in which the Company operates, including changes in general economic conditions or changes due to COVID-19 and governmental and market reactions to COVID-19; (2) changes in currency exchange rates, interest rates, commodity and fuel costs and capital costs; (3) changes in the performance of equity and bond markets that could affect, among other things, the valuation of the assets in the Company's pension plans and the accounting for pension assets, liabilities and expenses; (4) changes in governmental laws and regulations, including environmental, occupational health and safety, tax and import tariff standards and amounts; (5) market and competitive changes, including pricing pressures, market demand and acceptance for new products, services and technologies; (6) the Company's inability or failure to protect its intellectual property rights from infringement in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates; (7) failure to effectively prevent, detect or recover from breaches in the Company's cybersecurity infrastructure; (8) unforeseen business disruptions in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates due to political instability, civil disobedience, armed hostilities, public health issues or other calamities; (9) disruptions associated with labor disputes and increased operating costs associated with union organization; (10) the seasonal nature of the Company's business; (11) the Company's ability to successfully enter into new contracts and complete new acquisitions or strategic ventures in the time-frame contemplated, or at all; (12) the Company's ability to negotiate, complete, and integrate strategic transactions; (13) failure to conduct and complete a satisfactory process for the divestiture of the Rail division, as announced on November 2, 2021; (14) potential severe volatility in the capital or commodity markets; (15) failure to retain key management and employees; (16) the outcome of any disputes with customers, contractors and subcontractors; (17) the financial condition of the Company's customers, including the ability of customers (especially those that may be highly leveraged, have inadequate liquidity or whose business is significantly impacted by COVID-19) to maintain their credit availability; (18) implementation of environmental remediation matters; (19) risk and uncertainty associated with intangible assets and (20) other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports.

A further discussion of these, along with other potential risk factors, can be found in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company cautions that these factors may not be exhaustive and that many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. The Company undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Measurements of financial performance not calculated in accordance with GAAP should be considered as supplements to, and not substitutes for, performance measurements calculated or derived in accordance with GAAP. Any such measures are not necessarily comparable to other similarly-titled measurements employed by other companies.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share: Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations adjusted for unusual items and acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. The Company’s management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); unused debt commitment fees, amendment fees and loss on extinguishment of debt; and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs). The sum of the Segments’ Adjusted EBITDA and Corporate Adjusted EBITDA equals consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance.

Free cash flow: Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of net cash provided (used) by operating activities less capital expenditures and expenditures for intangible assets; and plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures, total proceeds from sales of assets and transaction-related expenditures. The Company's management believes that Free cash flow is meaningful to investors because management reviews Free cash flow for planning and performance evaluation purposes. It is important to note that Free cash flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from this measure. Free cash flow excludes the former Harsco Rail Segment since the segment is reported as discontinued operations. This presentation provides a basis for comparison of ongoing operations and prospects.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.





HARSCO CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31 (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Revenues from continuing operations: Service revenues $ 418,435 $ 414,339 Product revenues 34,362 32,926 Total revenues 452,797 447,265 Costs and expenses from continuing operations: Cost of services sold 346,357 329,853 Cost of products sold 30,662 27,514 Selling, general and administrative expenses 69,153 71,614 Research and development expenses 56 157 Other (income) expenses, net (1,179 ) (991 ) Total costs and expenses 445,049 428,147 Operating income from continuing operations 7,748 19,118 Interest income 644 547 Interest expense (15,092 ) (16,256 ) Unused debt commitment fees, amendment fees and loss on extinguishment of debt (532 ) (5,258 ) Defined benefit pension income 2,410 3,934 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income (4,822 ) 2,085 Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations (1,221 ) (2,101 ) Equity income (loss) of unconsolidated entities, net (131 ) (119 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (6,174 ) (135 ) Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from discontinued businesses (39,097 ) 3,364 Income tax benefit (expense) from discontinued businesses 6,591 (1,664 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (32,506 ) 1,700 Net income (loss) (38,680 ) 1,565 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,159 ) (1,430 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Harsco Corporation $ (39,839 ) $ 135 Amounts attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (7,333 ) $ (1,565 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (32,506 ) 1,700 Net income (loss) attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ (39,839 ) $ 135 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 79,363 79,088 Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (0.09 ) $ (0.02 ) Discontinued operations (0.41 ) 0.02 Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ (0.50 ) $ 0.00 Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 79,363 79,088 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (0.09 ) $ (0.02 ) Discontinued operations (0.41 ) 0.02 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ (0.50 ) $ 0.00





HARSCO CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



(In thousands) March 31

2022 December 31

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,216 $ 82,908 Restricted cash 4,337 4,220 Trade accounts receivable, net 385,871 377,881 Other receivables 26,128 33,059 Inventories 76,854 70,493 Prepaid expenses 32,393 31,065 Current portion of assets held-for-sale 268,590 265,413 Other current assets 13,096 9,934 Total current assets 892,485 874,973 Property, plant and equipment, net 654,765 653,913 Right-of-use assets, net 96,007 101,576 Goodwill 878,935 883,109 Intangible assets, net 393,733 402,801 Deferred income tax assets 18,207 17,883 Assets held-for-sale 66,518 71,234 Other assets 50,809 48,419 Total assets $ 3,051,459 $ 3,053,908 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 7,292 $ 7,748 Current maturities of long-term debt 17,379 10,226 Accounts payable 189,896 186,126 Accrued compensation 41,780 48,165 Income taxes payable 4,085 6,378 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 25,055 25,590 Current portion of liabilities of assets held-for-sale 168,412 161,999 Other current liabilities 139,661 155,159 Total current liabilities 593,560 601,391 Long-term debt 1,422,384 1,359,446 Retirement plan liabilities 73,710 93,693 Operating lease liabilities 69,563 74,571 Liabilities of assets held-for-sale 8,326 8,492 Environmental liabilities 27,565 28,435 Deferred tax liabilities 26,832 33,826 Other liabilities 48,424 48,284 Total liabilities 2,270,364 2,248,138 HARSCO CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 145,261 144,883 Additional paid-in capital 218,779 215,528 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (547,649 ) (560,139 ) Retained earnings 1,754,671 1,794,510 Treasury stock (848,254 ) (846,622 ) Total Harsco Corporation stockholders’ equity 722,808 748,160 Noncontrolling interests 58,287 57,610 Total equity 781,095 805,770 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,051,459 $ 3,053,908





HARSCO CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31 (In thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (38,680 ) $ 1,565 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 33,604 32,748 Amortization 8,586 8,967 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (4,275 ) (3,421 ) Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net 131 119 Dividends from unconsolidated entities 178 — Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 2,668 Other, net 259 1,128 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions of businesses: Accounts receivable (15,364 ) (16,446 ) Income tax refunds receivable, reimbursable to seller 7,687 — Inventories (4,610 ) 407 Contract assets 4,843 (19,070 ) Right-of-use assets 7,076 6,768 Accounts payable 1,655 (8,592 ) Accrued interest payable (7,393 ) (7,320 ) Accrued compensation (5,692 ) (1,541 ) Advances on contracts (7,808 ) (9,698 ) Operating lease liabilities (7,063 ) (6,750 ) Retirement plan liabilities, net (14,519 ) (19,267 ) Other assets and liabilities 7,070 14,562 Net cash provided by operating activities (34,315 ) (23,173 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (32,958 ) (27,382 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 5,976 3,862 Expenditures for intangible assets (54 ) (68 ) Net proceeds (payments) from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts 1,061 (1,427 ) Payments for settlements of interest rate swaps (1,062 ) — Other investing activities, net 124 46 Net cash used by investing activities (26,913 ) (24,969 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Short-term borrowings, net 2,051 575 Current maturities and long-term debt: Additions 72,005 434,873 Reductions (2,566 ) (374,530 ) Stock-based compensation - Employee taxes paid (1,377 ) (2,485 ) Payment of contingent consideration (6,915 ) — Deferred financing costs — (6,525 ) Other financing activities, net — (400 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 63,198 51,508 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 455 (710 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 2,425 2,656 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 87,128 79,669 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 89,553 $ 82,325





HARSCO CORPORATION

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 262,051 $ 18,267 $ 257,986 $ 25,935 Harsco Clean Earth 190,746 (1,297 ) 189,279 3,178 Corporate (9,222 ) — (9,995 ) Consolidated Totals $ 452,797 $ 7,748 $ 447,265 $ 19,118





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations as reported $ (0.09 ) $ (0.02 ) Corporate unused debt commitment fees, amendment fees and loss on extinguishment of debt (a) 0.01 0.07 Corporate strategic costs (b) (0.01 ) — Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs (c) — — Taxes on above unusual items (d) — (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share, including acquisition amortization expense (0.09 ) 0.03 (f) Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax (e) 0.08 0.08 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.11

(a) Costs at Corporate related amending the Company's existing Senior Secured Credit Facilities to increase certain levels set forth in the total net leverage ration covenant (Q1 2022 $0.5 million pre-tax) and costs associated with amending the Company's existing Senior Secured Credit Facilities to establish a New Term Loan the proceeds of which were used to repay in full the outstanding Term Loan A and Term Loan B, to extend the maturity date of the Revolving Credit Facility and to increase certain levels set forth in the total net leverage ratio covenant (Q1 2021 $5.3 million pre-tax).

(b) Certain strategic costs incurred at Corporate associated with supporting and executing the Company's long-term strategies including relocation of the Company's headquarters (Q1 2022 $(0.4) million pre-tax).

(c) Severance and related costs incurred in the Harsco Clean Earth Segment (Q1 2022 $0.3 million pre-tax).

(d) Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded, except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used.

(e) Acquisition amortization expense was $7.9 million pre-tax and $8.1 million pre-tax for Q1 2022 and Q1 2021, respectively, and after-tax was $6.2 million and $6.5 million for Q1 2022 and Q1 2021, respectively.

(f) Does not total due to rounding.



HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (a)

(Unaudited)





Projected

Three Months Ending

June 30 Projected

Twelve Months Ending

December 31 2022 2022 Low High Low High Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.10 Corporate strategic costs — — 0.01 0.01 Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs — — 0.01 0.01 Taxes on above unusual items — — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share, including acquisition amortization expense (0.01 ) 0.03 0.03 0.11 Estimated acquisition amortization expense, net of tax 0.08 0.08 0.32 0.32 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.07 $ 0.11 $ 0.35 $ 0.44 (b)

(a) Excludes Harsco Rail Segment.

(b) Does not total due to rounding.

HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)



(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Harsco

Clean Earth Corporate Consolidated Totals Three Months Ended March 31, 2022: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 18,267 $ (1,297 ) $ (9,222 ) $ 7,748 Corporate strategic costs — — (448 ) (448 ) Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs — 300 — 300 Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 18,267 (997 ) (9,670 ) 7,600 Depreciation 28,072 5,101 431 33,604 Amortization 1,828 6,075 — 7,903 Adjusted EBITDA 48,167 10,179 (9,239 ) 49,107 Revenues as reported $ 262,051 $ 190,746 $ 452,797 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 18.4 % 5.3 % 10.8 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2021: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 25,935 $ 3,178 $ (9,995 ) $ 19,118 Depreciation 25,717 5,337 483 31,537 Amortization 2,048 6,083 — 8,131 Adjusted EBITDA 53,700 14,598 (9,512 ) 58,786 Revenues as reported $ 257,986 $ 189,279 $ 447,265 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 20.8 % 7.7 % 13.1 %





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31 (In thousands) 2022 2021 Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations $ (6,174 ) $ (135 ) Add back (deduct): Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net 131 119 Income tax (benefit) expense 1,221 2,101 Defined benefit pension income (2,410 ) (3,934 ) Unused debt commitment, amendment fees and loss on extinguishment of debt 532 5,258 Interest expense 15,092 16,256 Interest income (644 ) (547 ) Depreciation 33,604 31,537 Amortization 7,903 8,131 Unusual items: Corporate strategic costs (448 ) — Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs 300 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,107 $ 58,786





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (a)

(Unaudited)

Projected

Three Months Ending

June 30 Projected

Twelve Months Ending

December 31 2022 2022 (In millions) Low High Low High Consolidated income from continuing operations $ 1 $ 5 $ 9 $ 17 Add back (deduct): Income tax (income) expense 1 3 13 22 Net interest 17 16 70 68 Defined benefit pension income (3 ) (3 ) (10 ) (10 ) Depreciation and amortization 42 42 167 167 Unusual items: Corporate strategic costs — — 1 1 Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs — — 1 1 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 59 (b) $ 64 (b) $ 250 (b) $ 265

(a) Excludes Harsco Rail Segment

(b) Does not total due to rounding.

HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31 (In thousands) 2022 2021 Net cash used by operating activities $ (34,315 ) $ (23,173 ) Less capital expenditures (32,958 ) (27,382 ) Less expenditures for intangible assets (54 ) (68 ) Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a) 328 872 Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b) 5,976 3,862 Plus transaction-related expenditures (c) 878 14,084 Harsco Rail free cash flow deficit 31,321 15,684 Free cash flow $ (28,824 ) $ (16,121 )

(a) Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner’s share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements.

(b) Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental Segment.

(c) Expenditures directly related to the Company's acquisition and divestiture transactions and costs at Corporate associated with amending the Company's existing Senior Secured Credit Facilities.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED FREE CASH FLOW TO PROJECTED NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited) (a)

Projected

Twelve Months Ending

December 31 2022 (In millions) Low High Net cash provided by operating activities $ 150 $ 170 Less net capital expenditures (125 ) (130 ) Free cash flow 25 40

(a) Excludes former Harsco Rail Segment

