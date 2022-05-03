Truepic Lens Named Top Software on Fast Company's World Changing Ideas List

San Diego, CA, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepic Lens, the first smartphone camera SDK for capturing authenticated media, has been selected as the winner of the Software category and as a finalist in Apps and Media & Entertainment as part of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas. Today, Fast Company announced the winners of the World Changing Ideas Awards recognizing clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works.

Truepic’s next-generation technology, Truepic Lens, is the first secure capture SDK (software development kit) allowing any application to produce high-trust photos and videos. As digital transformation continues to disrupt industries and evolve the way we communicate as a society, visual disinformation and fraud are skyrocketing. Lens empowers any business or application to undergo trustworthy digital transformation by integrating Truepic’s patented fraud prevention and detection camera technology directly into its platform and operations. The Lens SDK is the first C2PA-compliant mobile camera and therefore provenance details can travel with photos or videos shared across the internet. This approach will change the world by instantly transforming online marketplaces, business processes, social media, and other platforms with a trusted ecosystem of visual information.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas not only as a winner in the Software category but also as a finalist in Apps and Media & Entertainment,” says Jeffrey McGregor, CEO at Truepic. “The Lens SDK allows any company to integrate Truepic’s secure image capture technology directly into their own mobile application, ensuring maximum security, privacy, and trust. We are excited to be working with peer-to-peer marketplaces and some of the world's most sophisticated financial services companies on integrations. We firmly believe that visual trust is critical to the future of the digital economy, and more broadly, society.”

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. Fast Company’s Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges.

“We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges,” says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution.”

Truepic Lens will be featured at the Marketplace Management Risk Conference, and will speak during a panel session scheduled on May 18th at 10:00 a.m. PST: “How to Reduce Fraud, Mitigate Risk, and Restore Trust through Digital Content Verification.” Event details can be found here.

To learn more about Truepic, the leader in digital image provenance and authenticity, click here.

About Truepic

Founded in 2015, Truepic develops the world's most secure camera technology for mobile devices. Truepic is the pioneer of secure media provenance through its patented Controlled Capture technology, which empowers viewers to make better-informed decisions through high integrity photos and videos. The Truepic team is dedicated to restoring trust in every pixel of consequence, with the goal of having a shared sense of visual reality across the internet.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

