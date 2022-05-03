TDWI Releases New Data Management Assessment and Guide

SEATTLE, WA, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDWI, the leading source for in-depth education and research for analytics and data management, today announced its new online assessment tool for evaluating an enterprise’s data management maturity . This questionnaire objectively measures how well employees understand and manage their data, enabling them to meet their organization’s data management needs.

The accompanying TDWI Data Management Maturity Model Assessment Guide provides a primer on what’s driving the need for data management (including data fabrics, increasing diverse data types, hybrid cloud environments, AI and other modern analytics, and augmented intelligence). The model provides a framework for companies to understand where they are, where they’ve been, and where they still need to go to support strong data management. The model also provides guidance for companies at the beginning of their data management journey by helping them understand best practices used by companies that are more mature.

Today, more organizations than ever before are aware they must use data and analytics to become more competitive. Overwhelmingly they agree that they will need to undergo a digital transformation to compete in the future. Because of this new emphasis on data, enterprises also recognize the need for improved data management, as this helps them understand, integrate, access, and protect their data in order to get the greatest benefit from it.

“Fueled by the expansion of data and analytics to larger audiences across the enterprise, organizations are democratizing data access and moving toward data-driven decision-making at every level and function of the business. To support that expansion, organizations need to focus on improving their data management because it is the foundation of data-driven decision-making,” noted report author Deanne Larson, Ph.D.

The assessment quantifies an enterprise’s progress toward mature data management across five key dimensions: organization, resources, architecture, data life cycle, and governance. Because organizations can be at different stages in each dimension, the assessment tool scores each dimension separately and provides an overall score participants can compare with other organizations.

Users can take the online assessment by visiting tdwi.org/assessments .

The assessment is also connected to TDWI's Executive Program: Advancing Data Management Strategies , June 1–2, 2022, a free, virtual event for data and analytics leaders to dive deeper into assessment results.

About the Author

Deanne Larson, Ph.D., is an active data science practitioner and academic. Her research has focused on enterprise data strategy, agile analytics, and data science best practices. She holds Project Management Professional (PMP), Project Management Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP), Certified Business Intelligence Professional (CBIP), and Six Sigma certifications. Deanne attended AT&T Executive Training at the Harvard Business School focusing on IT leadership, Stanford University focusing on data science, and New York University focusing on business analytics. She has presented at multiple conferences including TDWI, TDWI Europe, IRM UK, PMI, and other academic conferences. She is principal faculty at City University of Seattle, has consulted for several Fortune 500 companies, and has authored multiple research articles on data science methodology and best practices.

