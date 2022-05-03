Vishay Reports Results for First Quarter 2022

Revenues Q1 of $854 million.



Gross margin Q1 of 30.3%.

Operating margin Q1 of 17.1%.

EPS Q1 of $0.71.

Free Cash for the trailing 12 months of $209 million.

Total Stockholder Return Q1 of $24.4 million--$14.5 million of dividend payments and $9.9 million of stock repurchases.

Guidance Q2 2022 for revenues of $830 to $870 million and at a gross margin of 28.1% plus/minus 50 basis points at Q1 exchange rates.



MALVERN, Pa., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended April 2, 2022.

Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended April 2, 2022 were $853.8 million, compared to $843.1 million for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $764.6 million for the fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the fiscal quarter ended April 2, 2022 were $103.6 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $36.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $71.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021.

As summarized on the attached reconciliation schedule, the prior periods presented include items affecting comparability. Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude these unusual tax items, were $0.71, $0.62, and $0.46 for the fiscal quarters ended April 2, 2022, December 31, 2021, and April 3, 2022, respectively.

Commenting on results for the first quarter 2022, Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Revenues came in at the high end of our guidance. Despite ongoing increases in transportation costs, metal prices and higher general inflation, Vishay achieved contribution margins at the higher end of the historical range, supported by continued price increases and positive singularities. In the coming quarters we anticipate to continue to reach historical levels.”

Dr. Paul continued, “All regions and major end markets remain strong. There is no decline visible at this point in time. The supply chain remains lean. Sales of Vishay’s products to end customers by our distribution partners increased again to all-time highs in all regions while inventories of our products at distribution partners stayed flat. For the year we anticipate solid generation of free cash despite capital expenditures running at higher levels than in past years.”

Commenting on the outlook Dr. Paul stated, “Taking into account production challenges related to COVID lock-downs in Shanghai in April, we guide for the second quarter 2022 for revenues in the range of $830 to $870 million at a gross margin of 28.1% plus/minus 50 basis points, assuming the same exchange rates versus the dollar as in the first quarter.”

A conference call to discuss Vishay’s first quarter financial results is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-407-0989 (+1 201-389-0921, if calling from outside the United States) and the access code is 13728314.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The telephone number for the replay is +1 877-660-6853 (+1 201-612-7415, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 13728314.

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues, margins, product pricing, product demand, anticipated areas of growth, market segment performance, capital expenditures, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “guide,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand because of COVID-19 or otherwise; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.















VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended April 2, 2022 December 31, 2021 April 3, 2021 Net revenues $ 853,793 $ 843,072 $ 764,632 Costs of products sold 594,685 613,116 561,683 Gross profit 259,108 229,956 202,949 Gross margin 30.3 % 27.3 % 26.5 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 112,855 108,311 105,685 Operating income 146,253 121,645 97,264 Operating margin 17.1 % 14.4 % 12.7 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (4,222 ) (4,292 ) (4,376 ) Other (5,751 ) (3,495 ) (5,731 ) Total other income (expense) - net (9,973 ) (7,787 ) (10,107 ) Income before taxes 136,280 113,858 87,157 Income tax expense 32,330 77,027 15,514 Net earnings 103,950 36,831 71,643 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 377 308 208 Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 103,573 $ 36,523 $ 71,435 Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.71 $ 0.25 $ 0.49 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.71 $ 0.25 $ 0.49 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 145,053 145,019 144,968 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 145,553 145,617 145,463 Cash dividends per share $ 0.100 $ 0.100 $ 0.095









VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) April 2, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 789,248 $ 774,108 Short-term investments 96,561 146,743 Accounts receivable, net 418,288 396,458 Inventories: Finished goods 159,909 147,293 Work in process 251,722 226,496 Raw materials 191,256 162,711 Total inventories 602,887 536,500 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 163,227 156,689 Total current assets 2,070,211 2,010,498 Property and equipment, at cost: Land 74,237 74,646 Buildings and improvements 642,097 639,879 Machinery and equipment 2,775,615 2,758,262 Construction in progress 129,268 145,828 Allowance for depreciation (2,650,810 ) (2,639,136 ) 970,407 979,479 Right of use assets 114,094 117,635 Deferred income taxes 93,497 95,037 Goodwill 165,032 165,269 Other intangible assets, net 65,546 67,714 Other assets 101,382 107,625 Total assets $ 3,580,169 $ 3,543,257









VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued) (In thousands) April 2, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 235,755 $ 254,049 Payroll and related expenses 156,012 162,694 Lease liabilities 23,080 23,392 Other accrued expenses 210,531 218,089 Income taxes 51,005 35,443 Total current liabilities 676,383 693,667 Long-term debt less current portion 456,484 455,666 U.S. transition tax payable 110,681 110,681 Deferred income taxes 71,435 69,003 Long-term lease liabilities 96,272 99,987 Other liabilities 93,261 95,861 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 259,531 271,672 Total liabilities 1,764,047 1,796,537 Equity: Vishay stockholders' equity Common stock 13,290 13,271 Class B convertible common stock 1,210 1,210 Capital in excess of par value 1,349,552 1,347,830 Retained earnings 490,776 401,694 Treasury stock (at cost) (9,873 ) - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (32,177 ) (20,252 ) Total Vishay stockholders' equity 1,812,778 1,743,753 Noncontrolling interests 3,344 2,967 Total equity 1,816,122 1,746,720 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,580,169 $ 3,543,257









VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - In thousands) Three fiscal months ended April 2, 2022 April 3, 2021 Operating activities Net earnings $ 103,950 $ 71,643 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 40,650 42,146 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (59 ) (177 ) Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 5,825 4,784 Deferred income taxes 2,347 901 Other 8,816 5,728 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (127,944 ) (67,703 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 33,585 57,322 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (35,909 ) (28,527 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 72 200 Purchase of short-term investments (7,753 ) (12,853 ) Maturity of short-term investments 56,674 29,519 Other investing activities (199 ) 347 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 12,885 (11,314 ) Financing activities Repurchase of convertible debt instruments - (300 ) Dividends paid to common stockholders (13,259 ) (12,608 ) Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (1,210 ) (1,149 ) Repurchase of common stock held in treasury (9,873 ) - Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (2,123 ) (1,963 ) Net cash used in financing activities (26,465 ) (16,020 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,865 ) (6,015 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 15,140 23,973 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 774,108 619,874 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 789,248 $ 643,847









VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended April 2, 2022 December 31, 2021 April 3, 2021 GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 103,573 $ 36,523 $ 71,435 Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit): Changes in tax laws and regulations $ - $ 53,316 $ (4,395 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 103,573 $ 89,839 $ 67,040 Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 145,553 145,617 145,463 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.71 $ 0.62 $ 0.46









VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Free Cash (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarters ended April 2, 2022 December 31, 2021 April 3, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 33,585 $ 146,652 $ 57,322 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 72 60 200 Less: Capital expenditures (35,909 ) (100,216 ) (28,527 ) Free cash $ (2,252 ) $ 46,496 $ 28,995







