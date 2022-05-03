Atlas Awarded Major Environmental Capital Construction Support Service Contract With Los Angeles Metro

AUSTIN, Texas, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental services provider, announced today that it is one of several firms selected to provide Environmental Capital Construction Support services for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (Metro) major transit capital projects, other capital projects, or Metro Property improvements. The bench task order contract is valued at $85.90 million with $82.65 million for a three-year term, with an additional one-year option of $1.65 million and a $1.60 million option for the second year. Atlas currently expects to book at least $12 million related to this contract, with the potential for additional bookings as work is released and approved by the customer over the contract term.



Under the contract, Atlas will provide a number of services from its portfolio to support the handling of environmental waste, hazardous materials, and certain environmental-related construction services. Atlas will also assist Metro to plan, direct and control all sampling of suspect hazardous waste and materials; obtain required regulatory agency permits and plans; and perform advanced mitigation services. The depth of Atlas’ environmental professional resources and comprehensive knowledge of federal, state, and local environmental laws and regulations will assist Metro to identify and solve complex environmental and engineering challenges.

“Atlas has successfully completed thousands of environmental and engineering projects for both public and private entities in the greater Los Angeles area and we are honored to provide our environmental expertise to assist Metro in implementing environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions,” said Atlas CEO, L. Joe Boyer. “This project is a great example of the broad portfolio of highly-technical services we provide to our customers and highlights our ability to work on some of the Nation’s most critical infrastructure projects.”

Metro serves as the transportation planner and coordinator, designer, builder, and operator for Los Angeles County's public transit system, which covers more than 1,400 square miles, supporting approximately 10 million people who live, work, and play in the service area.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend the lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,600+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental (ENV); Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC); Engineering & Design (E&D); and Program Management/Construction Management, and Quality Management (PCQM). To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

