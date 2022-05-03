Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Strengthens Q2 Spider Silk Production Expansion with New Vendor Quality Assurance Program

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces that it has strengthened its second-quarter production expansion with a new vendor quality assurance program. This new program will allow the Company to screen numerous mulberry suppliers and grow its database of trusted vendors.



This new vendor verification program was put in place to address the Company's growing demand for high-quality mulberry as a feedstock for its expanding production of recombinant spider silk. As the primary raw input for the Company's spider silk production, growing its supply base of verified mulberry producers is a crucial component for the continued production expansion.

Equipment and processes refined in the first quarter have positioned the Company to focus nearly all of this quarter's operations on finished yarn production. 85% of all silkworms produced this month are slated for spinning and use in finished fabrics and garments. These materials will be dedicated to the Company's joint venture apparel brand, SpydasilkTM. The remaining 15% of production will be devoted to the Company's regenerative breeding program and growing the production base for the third quarter and beyond.

The relationship between nutrition and high-quality silk production cannot be overstated. Nutritional management is one the most important factors in maintaining optimal colony productivity and wellbeing. This new vendor verification process will play an essential role as the Company looks to the future and outgrowing its existing production footprint and supplier base.

"Prodigy Textiles is experiencing intensive growth," said Company COO, Jon Rice. "Putting systems in place to ensure that we are able to sustain Dragon Silk's™ record-setting performance levels is key to managing that growth and delivering cost-effective and eco-responsible spider silk. This new supplier verification process will give us the confidence to aggressively pursue the growth needed, by increasing feed efficiency and maintaining feed quality, to fulfill material demand for months and years to come."

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news .

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a fully reporting biotechnology company, is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.