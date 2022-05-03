Entourage Health Reschedules Full-Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call to Align with First Quarter 2022 Results

Company reaffirms previously announced full-year 2021 preliminary revenue with further improvements at $55.2 million(1) and preliminary gross margins of 7.0%(1) for the year



TORONTO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products, announced today it will defer its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 press release and conference call previously scheduled for May 3, 2022, to coincide with its projected first quarter 2022 financial results, expected on or before May 31, 2022.

The deferral is a result of the Company's new external auditors advising they were not able to complete required procedures and issue an audit opinion on May 2, 2022 in time to support the Company’s management conference call on May 3, 2022 as previously expected, in respect of the Company’s financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the related management’s discussion and analysis. Entourage further advised it will file its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results in the coming days, with filing timing to be provided once confirmed by auditors. Additionally, filing and conference call details for first quarter 2022 will be provided in a subsequent announcement.

Entourage also reaffirmed today that its previously reported full-year 2021 record preliminary unaudited total revenue improved slightly and is now $55.2 million(1) together with preliminary gross margins of 7.0%(1).

In accordance with Entourage’s Trading Policy, directors, officers, and other insiders of the Company are currently restricted from trading in the Company’s securities until after it files its full-year 2021 financials. The Company expects the trading window to open subsequent to the filing of first quarter 2022 financial results, expected by no later than May 31, 2022.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the publicly traded parent company of Entourage Brands Corp. (formerly WeedMD RX Inc.) and CannTx Life Sciences Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse and processing facility located on 158-acres in Strathroy, ON; a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction; and a micropropagation, tissue culture and genetics centre-of-excellence in Guelph, Ontario. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. Entourage’s elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis and Royal City Cannabis Co. – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. The Company also maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart. It is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Under a collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary, Entourage is also the exclusive distributor of cannabis-infused beverages in Canada, expected to launch in 2022.

