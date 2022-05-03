Emerging Markets Report: The Air We Share

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent news from ATMOFIZER TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE: ATMO; OTCQB: ATMFF) is compelling for a number of reasons as we will outline herein. Atmofizer’s technology cleans the air we share in a revolutionary way using a patent-protected and patent pending technique which uses “agglomeration,” basically lumping all the bad stuff together so that it can be efficiently neutralized.

This allows Atmofizer to address the wide range of dangerous nano-scale particles, viruses and bacteria that are commonly composed of sizes that are the most difficult to effectively and efficiently manage using conventional filters (even HEPA) or neutralize using ultraviolet lights.

In a pandemic-laden world the importance of this technology is clear. In a post COVID world, it is a potentially market disruptive technology that potentially will be well-received.

To that end, the aforementioned news is intriguing. First, some really outstanding news regarding the efficacy of Atmofizer’s tech:

“Independent third-party test results have shown our patented agglomeration technology is decreasing the particle counts in the ultrafine nanoscopic range of 0.017 microns to .122 microns by 44% at a rate of 1.4 liters per minute” commented the Company’s President, Whit Pepper. Further, Whit Pepper states “that is significant, as it demonstrates our agglomeration technology is working to increase particle sizes, which increases the ability to neutralize these harmful particles with UV light and/or capture them in conventional air filters.” [Source: IUTA e.V. Measurements on Agglomeration Efficiency of the Atmofizer. 2021]

For us, this is tremendous news because at the end of the day, the efficacy of the cleaning system is crucial - it their secret sauce, which was verified by an independent third party -- not in-house estimates.

What is also really interesting about the release is the declaration that they are going to open their labs, stating “Atmofizer has opened its own internal research and development lab for HVAC system innovation in Toronto, Ontario, Canada where it will test its nanoparticle agglomeration technology for use in residential and commercial grade ventilation systems. Atmofizer’s experimental model will be tested against different filter regimes and real-world scenarios to measure improved air quality and reduced economic and environmental costs. Atmofizer's agglomeration technology is intended to improve air quality and filtration performance, while reducing energy consumption and total operating costs for owners.”

First off, proactively engaging in these experiments is an important development. Secondly, one wonders what comes out the other side of these tests?



If successful, entirely new markets or partners could emerge. Of course, the tests have to go well, have to show that word “efficacy” again, and partners need to be down to evolve and accept a better mousetrap.

Time will tell if Atmofizer will expand its ability to clean the air we share.

DISCLAIMERS

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement and is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “EMC”) has been paid by the profiled company or a third party to disseminate this communication. In this case the Company has been paid by Atmofizer Technologies Inc. (“Atmofizer”) US$525,000 for this profile. This compensation is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Gains mentioned in our newsletter and on our website may be based on end-of- day or intraday data. We have been compensated by Atmofizer to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing for Atmofizer. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of Atmofizer Technologies Inc. The third party, profiled company, or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled company at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price is likely to occur.

We do not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of the information on our site or in our newsletters. The information in our communications and on our website is believed to be accurate and correct, but has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct. The information is collected from public and non-public sources but is not researched or verified in any way whatsoever to ensure the information is correct.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of EMC may own shares and/or stock options of this featured company and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured company’s stock perform well. The owner of EMC will not notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of EMC will be buying and selling shares of the featured company for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. EMC is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. While a potential for rewards exists, by investing, you are putting yourself at risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in any type of security. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to buy or sell securities.