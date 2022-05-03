Hillman Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

CINCINNATI, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, reported financial results for the thirteen weeks ended March 26, 2022.



First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net sales for the first quarter of 2022 increased to $363.0 million compared to $341.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $(1.9) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to $(9.0) million, or $(0.10) per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted diluted EPS 1 for the first quarter of 2022 were $0.09 per diluted share compared to $0.16 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

for the first quarter of 2022 were $0.09 per diluted share compared to $0.16 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $44.0 million compared to $47.8 million in the prior year quarter.

"Our industry leading fill rates during the first quarter of 2022 were the result of our best-in-class field sales and service team, coupled with our investment into inventory made last year," commented Doug Cahill, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Hillman. "Successfully navigating the ongoing challenges in the supply chain has resulted in unmatched performance at the shelves of our customers, which include America's leading big box and home improvement retailers, as well as your hometown hardware store. Our strong execution has led to recent customer wins in the fasteners and builders hardware categories."

"Looking forward, we believe our business, which is focused on home repair, remodel and maintenance, will benefit from several long-term tailwinds as housing stock in North America continues to age. Our differentiated strategy led by our field sales and service team of 1,100 strong and our store-direct delivery model has allowed us to partner together with our top five customers for, on average, over 20 years."

Full Year 2022 Guidance

Management reiterated guidance for its 2022 fiscal year originally provided on March 2, 2022 with Hillman's fourth quarter 2021 results.

Net sales are anticipated to be in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion

Adjusted EBITDA 1 is expected to be in the range of $207 million to $227 million

is expected to be in the range of $207 million to $227 million Free Cash Flow is projected to be in a range of $120 million to $130 million



First Quarter 2022 Results Presentation

Hillman plans to host a conference call and webcast presentation today, May 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results. Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Doug Cahill and Chief Financial Officer Rocky Kraft will host the results presentation.

Hillman’s earnings release, quarterly presentation, and Form 10-Q were filed with the SEC and are accessible on its Investor Relations website, https://ir.hillmangroup.com.

About Hillman

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Net Income, GAAP Basis

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

Thirteen Weeks

Ended

March 26, 2022 Thirteen Weeks

Ended

March 27, 2021 Net sales $ 363,013 $ 341,281 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 213,273 201,298 Selling, general and administrative expenses 114,538 103,179 Depreciation 13,254 16,341 Amortization 15,521 14,909 Management fees to related party — 126 Other (income) expense, net (2,422 ) (352 ) Income (loss) from operations 8,849 5,780 Interest expense, net 11,628 19,019 Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures — 3,152 (Gain) loss on mark-to-market adjustments — (673 ) Investment income on trust common securities — (95 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (2,779 ) (15,623 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (892 ) (6,653 ) Net income (loss) $ (1,887 ) $ (8,970 ) Basic and diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding 194,007 91,179





HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

March 26,

2022 December 25,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,375 $ 14,605 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,813 ($2,891 - 2021) 130,513 107,212 Inventories, net 565,716 533,530 Other current assets 17,396 12,962 Total current assets 733,000 668,309 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $296,866 ($284,069 - 2021) 173,429 174,312 Goodwill 826,055 825,371 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $368,562 ($352,695 - 2021) 782,295 794,700 Operating lease right of use assets 79,481 82,269 Deferred tax assets 1,460 1,323 Other assets 24,280 16,638 Total assets $ 2,620,000 $ 2,562,922 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 196,913 $ 186,126 Current portion of debt and financing lease liabilities 11,750 11,404 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 12,848 13,088 Accrued expenses: Salaries and wages 15,516 8,606 Pricing allowances 9,823 10,672 Income and other taxes 5,181 4,829 Interest 1,751 1,519 Other accrued liabilities 41,265 41,052 Total current liabilities 295,047 277,296 Long-term debt 932,615 906,531 Deferred tax liabilities 139,886 137,764 Operating lease liabilities 71,691 74,476 Other non-current liabilities 14,387 16,760 Total liabilities $ 1,453,626 $ 1,412,827 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 194,136,319 issued and 194,048,014 outstanding at March 26, 2022 and 194,083,625 issued and 193,995,320 outstanding at December 25, 2021 20 20 Additional paid-in capital 1,393,428 1,387,410 Accumulated deficit (212,068 ) (210,181 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (15,006 ) (27,154 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,166,374 1,150,095 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,620,000 $ 2,562,922





HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

Thirteen Weeks

Ended

March 26, 2022 Thirteen Weeks

Ended

March 27, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (1,887 ) $ (8,970 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 28,775 31,250 Deferred income taxes 1,293 (5,955 ) Deferred financing and original issue discount amortization 1,299 904 Stock-based compensation expense 6,018 1,741 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,470 ) — Other non-cash interest and change in fair value of interest rate swap — (673 ) Changes in operating items: Accounts receivable, net (22,304 ) (15,155 ) Inventories, net (29,529 ) (55,407 ) Other assets (3,854 ) (5,405 ) Accounts payable 9,910 18,485 Other accrued liabilities 8,169 (6,204 ) Net cash used for operating activities (3,580 ) (45,389 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash received (2,500 ) — Capital expenditures (12,541 ) (9,077 ) Net cash used for investing activities (15,041 ) (9,077 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of senior term loans (2,128 ) (2,652 ) Borrowings on revolving credit loans 70,000 62,000 Repayments of revolving credit loans (43,000 ) (14,000 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (259 ) (227 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 328 1,643 Cash payments related to hedging activities (467 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 24,474 46,764 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,083 ) 94 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,770 (7,608 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14,605 21,520 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 19,375 $ 13,912





HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company’s and investors’ ability to compare the Company’s past financial performance with its current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are not provided for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Non-GAAP financial measures such as consolidated adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics items that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company’s business, nor reflect the Company’s underlying business performance.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is the primary basis used to measure the operational strength and performance of our businesses as well as to assist in the evaluation of underlying trends in our businesses. This measure eliminates the significant level of noncash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of our businesses and from intangible assets recognized in business combinations. It is also unaffected by our capital and tax structures, as our management excludes these results when evaluating our operating performance. Our management and Board of Directors use this financial measure to evaluate our consolidated operating performance and the operating performance of our operating segments and to allocate resources and capital to our operating segments. Additionally, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is one of the bases for comparing our operating performance with that of other companies in our industries, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

Thirteen Weeks Ended

March 26, 2022 Thirteen Weeks Ended

March 27, 2021 Net income (loss) $ (1,887 ) $ (8,970 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (892 ) (6,653 ) Interest expense, net 11,628 19,019 Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures — 3,152 Investment income on trust common securities — (95 ) Depreciation 13,254 16,341 Amortization 15,521 14,909 Mark-to-market adjustment of interest rate swap — (673 ) EBITDA $ 37,624 $ 37,030 Stock compensation expense 6,018 1,741 Other(1) 369 9,035 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,011 $ 47,806

(1) Other includes certain litigation charges, acquisition and integration expense, gain or loss on revaluation of contingent consideration, restructuring expense, and pre-merger management fees. The thirteen weeks ended March 27, 2021 include $4.8 million of acquisition and integration expenses related to historical acquisitions, including the merger with Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. and $4.0 million in legal fees associated with our litigation with KeyMe, Inc.





Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

We define Adjusted Diluted EPS as reported diluted EPS excluding the effect of one-time, non-recurring activity and volatility associated with our income tax expense. The Company believes that Adjusted Diluted EPS provides further insight and comparability in operating performance as it eliminates the effects of certain items that are not comparable from one period to the next. The following is a reconciliation of reported diluted EPS from continuing operations to Adjusted Diluted EPS from continuing operations:

Thirteen Weeks

Ended

March 26, 2022 Thirteen Weeks

Ended

March 27, 2021 Diluted EPS, as reported $ (0.01 ) $ (0.10 ) Adjustments: Stock compensation expense 0.03 0.02 Other(1) — 0.10 Amortization expense 0.08 0.16 Income tax adjustment(2) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Total Adjustments $ 0.10 $ 0.26 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.09 $ 0.16 Diluted Shares, as reported 194,007 91,179 Non-GAAP dilution adjustments Dilutive effect of stock options and awards 1,171 829 Adjusted Diluted Shares 195,178 92,008

Note: Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding.

(1) Other includes certain litigation charges, acquisition and integration expense, gain or loss on revaluation of contingent consideration, restructuring expense, and pre-merger management fees. The thirteen weeks ended March 27, 2021 include $4.8 million of acquisition and integration expenses related to historical acquisitions, including the merger with Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. and $4.0 million in legal fees associated with our litigation with KeyMe, Inc.

(2) We have calculated the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments shown above at the applicable statutory rate of 25.2% for the U.S. and 26.5% for Canada except for the following items:

The tax impact of stock compensation expense was calculated using the statutory rate of 25.2%, excluding certain awards that are non-deductible. The tax impact of acquisition and integration expense included in "Other" was calculated using the statutory rate of 25.2%, excluding certain charges that were non-deductible. Amortization expense for financial accounting purposes was offset by the tax benefit of deductible amortization expense using the statutory rate of 25.2%.



Source: Hillman Solutions Corp.