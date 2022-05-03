Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Announces Executed U.S Distribution Agreement with K-Laser; Adds Seasoned Communications Leader to Improve Shareholder Communications and Digital Strategies

SAN DIEGO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (“Salona Global,” “SGMD,” or the ‎‎“Company”) (TSXV:SGMD), ‎an acquisition-oriented medical device company serving the global injury and surgery recovery (known as recovery science) market, announces a further expansion of its Mio-Guard® Product Line with the K-Laser® Technology suite of products.



Starting today, Salona Global will start to market and sell the products, developed by Eltech K-Laser s.r.l based in Italy, through SGMD’s Mio-Guard channel in the United States May 3, 2022. The products will sell for low to mid-five figures depending on the needs of the clinic and the devices are expected to improve SGMD’s overall gross margins, which were reported last quarter at just above 30%.

According to K-Laser®, the FDA-approved high intensity therapeutic laser is used in clinics worldwide and designed to improve muscle function, decrease muscular fatigue, and reduce stress after physical activity. One of the products, the Cube Plus 30, features software updates via Wi-Fi and a smart. U.S. warranty and service for the products, including the Cube 4 and the Cube Plus 30 devices, will be handled by SGMD’s subsidiary, South Dakota Partners, Inc.

“We are proud to have K-Laser technology as the next suite of products we are releasing through the Mio-Guard channel bringing more momentum to our newly listed and growing company,” said Les Cross, Chairman and interim CEO of SGMD. “We are focused on expanding our sales distribution footprint with exciting, high margin products. We believe this suite of laser products has competitive advantages that will set us apart with our growing customer base. We expect the sales of these high-priced products to impact our financials as soon as next quarter, both in terms of selling units and service and warranty revenues.”

Additionally, the company hired Mr. Jethro Rothe-Kushel to the team. Mr. Rothe-Kushel, a seasoned media and communications executive who has served as Vice President for the Producers Guild of America and Director of Communications for the County of Los Angeles, will be charged with media and digital strategies for the company, including shareholder communications. The company plans to publish a regular newsletter accessible to shareholders and highlight additional details about the Company to capital markets participants.

“I am pleased to welcome Jethro to the team,” said Mr. Cross. “His vast experience in the media industry will increase our communications with customers and shareholders alike.”

“We remain focused on our multi-pronged approach to growth,” continued Mr. Cross. “We have an active acquisition pipeline, and we continue to work to increase our product lines through distribution deals, acquiring or in-licensing product IP and developing several products in our Simbex innovation hub to bring to market. Our goal continues to be quarter-over-quarter growth with increasing gross margins.”

The global medical laser market size is projected to reach over USD $14.23B by 2029, according to Fortune Business Insights.

More information is available for investors at www.salonaglobal.com/investors.

For more information please contact:

Les Cross

Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1 (800) 760-6826

Email: Info@Salonaglobal.com

Additional Information

