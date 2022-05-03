Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Report 2021-2030: Breakdown by Oral Contraceptive Pills, Injectable Birth Control, Emergency Contraceptive Pills, Vaginal Rings, & Transdermal Patches

Dublin, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hormonal Contraceptives Market by Product, Hormones, Age Group End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hormonal contraceptive market was valued at $ 15,026.23 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $ 20,672.64 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030.



Hormonal contraceptives are birth control methods, which act on the endocrine system. These methods include use of hormones that are produced normally by women, such as estrogen and progesterone to prevent ovulation and in turn pregnancy. However, they do not provide protection against HIV or other sexually transmitted infections.

There are two types of hormonal contraceptives available in the market, namely, progestin-only contraceptive and combination hormonal contraceptive. Hormonal contraception acts on the endocrine system to prevent unwanted pregnancy. Synthetic forms of naturally occurring hormones such as progestin and estrogen are used to prevent ovulation and avoid fertilization.

These forms of birth control methods also change the environment of uterus, making it unfavorable for fertilization. They are available in a variety of forms such as patches, pill, injection, and rings, which are safe and reliable forms of hormonal contraceptives to prevent pregnancy.



Major factors that drive growth of the global hormonal contraceptive market include rise in focus toward family planning, health issues associated with teenage pregnancies, increase in awareness regarding modern contraception methods, and rise in use of oral pills as a key method to prevent unplanned pregnancy are expected to drive the market growth.

In addition, advancements in hormonal contraception with better efficacy and fewer side effects propel the market growth. However, availability of alternate contraceptive methods, health risks associated with use of contraceptives, and lack of social acceptance restricts the market growth.



The global hormonal contraceptive market is segmented on the basis of product, hormone, age group, end user, and region. By product, the market is divided into oral contraceptive pills, injectable birth control, emergency contraceptive pills, vaginal rings, and transdermal patches. On the basis of hormones, it is divided into progestin-only contraceptive and combined hormonal contraceptive. On the basis of age group, it is divided into 15-24 years, 25-34 years, 35-44 years, and above 44 years. By end user, it is divided into hospitals, household, and clinics. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA).

KEY PLAYERS

The Female Health Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc

Mylan NV

Johnson & Johnson

Ansell LTD

Mayer Laboratories

Merck & Co, Inc,

Church & Dwight, Co, Inc

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Oral Contraceptive Pills

Injectable Birth Control

Emergency Contraceptive Pills

Vaginal Rings

Transdermal Patches

By Hormones

Progestin-only Contraceptive

Combined Hormonal Contraceptive

By End User

Hospitals

Household

Clinics

By End User

15-24 Years

25-34 Years

35-44 Years

Above 44 Years

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

