Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Report 2022: A $164.4 Billion Industry by 2027 - Increasing Infrastructural Developments Driving Growth

The global liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market reached a value of US$ 128.4 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 164.4 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Liquified petroleum gas (LPG) refers to a non-renewable source of energy commonly used as a portable, clean and non-toxic energy source in various domestic and industrial applications. It is a combination of flammable hydrocarbon gases and volatile hydrocarbons, such as propane, butane and isobutane and is stored in steel vessels, large gas cylinders and tanks.

In comparison to natural gas, LPG burns readily in air and has higher heat energy. It also offers various other benefits, such as clean-burning, no soot, easily controllable flame temperatures and minimal sulfur content, thereby making it highly efficient for heating, cooking and automotive applications.



Increasing infrastructural developments across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising environmental consciousness among the masses regarding the benefits of using LPG as an effective alternative to fossil fuels, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

In line with this, significant growth in the automotive industry is also driving the market growth. LPG is widely used as an autogas and is a clean and effective source of energy that has lower levels of carbon emissions. It is stored in pressurized cylindrical containers for use in agricultural, hospitality, construction and sailing applications.

Additionally, improvements in the extraction and refining technologies for natural gases are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives to promote the usage of LPG in place of coal, wood and kerosene for household cooking, along with rapid urbanization, especially in developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Source:

Refinery

Associated Gas

Non-Associated Gas

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Refinery and Petrochemical

Transportation

Others

Breakup by Supply Mode:

Packaged

Bulk and On-site

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

