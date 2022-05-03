TRU Staffing Partners Releases 2022 Data Privacy Jobs Report

NEW YORK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity, today announced the release of its 2022 Data Privacy Jobs Report. The report, a first for the privacy staffing and recruiting industry, was unveiled at the International Association of Privacy Professionals annual Global Privacy Summit in April and features insights and metrics from the world’s premier privacy staffing firm and its clients and candidates.



“This report is one-of-a-kind because it is not a salary survey,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder and CEO of TRU Staffing Partners. “All the data points collected for this report come from actual offers extended, accepted, and/or declined — specifically, the salary information. This is a more accurate reflection of what is truly necessary from a compensation, remote work permission, and titling perspective to attract or retain talent in the privacy field. TRU’s point-of-hire data, taken from hundreds of offers extended to candidates over the last 12-plus months, aims to enable hiring managers with the real-time intelligence necessary to advocate for proper permissions to win the war for talent in one of the world’s most competitive and exciting industries: Data privacy and protection.”

The TRU Staffing Partners 2022 Data Privacy Jobs Report includes:

U.S. compensation metrics across eight different hiring and expertise levels and a dozen industry verticals

across eight different hiring and expertise levels and a dozen industry verticals Pandemic hiring trends and how job seekers respond to in-office, vaccine, and travel mandates

and how job seekers respond to in-office, vaccine, and travel mandates Contract & fractional privacy hiring adoption and why it is the new normal

adoption and why it is the new normal A guide on privacy job titles and what they mean to job seekers

and what they mean to job seekers How to write a privacy job description that’s both enticing and an accurate reflection of a privacy program’s maturity model

that’s both enticing and an accurate reflection of a privacy program’s maturity model Interviewing tips and best practices for data privacy experts and novices

for data privacy experts and novices Privacy technical skills and what hiring managers and job seekers can do to prepare for the next generation of privacy jobs requirements

and what hiring managers and job seekers can do to prepare for the next generation of privacy jobs requirements Top job seeker motivators and why money isn’t the primary driver for job hopping

“This report is also important for data privacy job seekers because it helps set some basic expectations of what the new normal is when looking for a job,” said Coseglia. “Changes in the speed of hiring, pace of the interview process, volume of available opportunities, shift to contract and fractional staffing, and varied flexibilities built into new job openings have forever changed the experience of looking for and accepting a new job in data privacy — and frankly, in all industries. This report spells out what job seekers need to prepare for to compete.”

To access TRU’s 2022 Data Privacy Jobs Report, click here.

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU’s global network of top talent has earned extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (#1043) and 2017 (#1189), an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro; #175) and first place for National Law Journal’s 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter, as well as being recognized in 2019 as a Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premise or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.

