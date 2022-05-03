Insights on the Conformal Coatings Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Technologies, Operation Method, End-use and Region

Dublin, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conformal Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global conformal coatings market reached a value of US$ 11.72 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 16.92 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A conformal coating is a thin polymeric layer used to protect printed circuit board (PCB) from corrosion, dust, chemicals and extreme environments. It conforms to the surface of PCB through brushing, spraying, dipping, and vapor deposition and helps design miniaturized electronics and circuits by allowing larger voltage gradients and closer track spacing. In addition, it extends the working life of PCB by preventing the damage from rough handling and mechanical and thermal stress. As a result, it finds applications in televisions, music players, video recorders, cameras, gaming consoles, remote cars, smartphones, computers, laptops, printers, faxes, and wearable devices worldwide.



Conformal Coatings Market Trends

The growing utilization of conformal coatings in the aerospace industry for protecting space shuttle, aircraft communication, passive detection and satellite systems represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is a rise in the usage of PCBs in the automotive sector to withstand high temperatures, moisture, and chemicals. This, along with the expanding application of automatic driver assistance systems (ADAS) in premium cars, is bolstering the growth of the market.

In addition, increasing employment of conformal coatings in the healthcare industry to protect medical devices and equipment from thermal shocks and short circuits is positively influencing the market. Besides this, 5G networks require PCBs to prevent lost signals and delayed transmissions. This, in turn, is stimulating the market growth of conformal coatings. Additionally, the escalating demand for water-resistant electronic devices across the globe is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop cost-effective and ultra-thin coatings required in nanotechnologies, which is projected to propel the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global conformal coatings market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, technologies, operation method and End-use.



Breakup by Type:

Acrylic

Silicone

Epoxy

Urethane

Parylene

Others

Breakup by Technologies:

Solvent-based

UV-cured

Water-based

Breakup by Operation Method:

Dip Coating

Spray Coating

Brush Coating

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Breakup by End-use:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Altana AG, Chase Corporation, CHT Germany GmbH, Dow Inc., Dymax Corporation, Electrolube (HK Wentworth Group), Europlasma NV, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, MG Chemicals, Panacol-Elosol GmbH (Dr. Honle AG) and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global conformal coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global conformal coatings market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technologies?

What is the breakup of the market based on the operation method?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global conformal coatings market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Conformal Coatings Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Acrylic

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Silicone

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Epoxy

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Urethane

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Parylene

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technologies

7.1 Solvent-based

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 UV-cured

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Water-based

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Operation Method

8.1 Dip Coating

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Spray Coating

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Brush Coating

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use

9.1 Consumer Electronics

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Automotive

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Medical

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Aerospace and Defense

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Altana AG

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Chase Corporation

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.3 CHT Germany GmbH

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Dow Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Dymax Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Electrolube (HK Wentworth Group)

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Europlasma NV

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 H.B. Fuller Company

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 MG Chemicals

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Panacol-Elosol GmbH (Dr. Honle AG)

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mght6

Attachment