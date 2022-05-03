CloudCasa by Catalogic to Feature Cyber-Resilient Kubernetes Backups at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2022

Woodcliff Lake, NJ, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Catalogic Software, a leading provider of smart data protection solutions, today announced it will present and exhibit at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2022, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s flagship conference that gathers adopters and technologists from leading open source and cloud native communities. KubeCon + CloudNativeCon will be held May 16-20, in Valencia, Spain and virtually. CloudCasa by Catalogic is a silver sponsor of the event and will exhibit at booth S22.

CloudCasa protects Kubernetes environments, providing a cyber-resilient, scalable backup and disaster recovery service for cloud native applications. CloudCasa supports all leading Kubernetes distributions and managed services as well as popular cloud database services.

Catalogic will be presenting at the co-located event, Data on Kubernetes Day EU 2022, a day of discussions surrounding best practices for running stateful workloads on Kubernetes. Catalogic Vice President of Global Sales, Ryan Kaw, will discuss “The Many Uses of Kubernetes Cross-Cluster Migration of Persistent Data” on Monday, May 16th at 11:55 AM in Room 1. Kubernetes does not provide a native method to allow migration or duplication of workloads across clusters. In its presentation, Catalogic will explore the different uses cases and their challenges for cross-cluster migration, including disaster recovery, test/dev, and performance testing.

As a SaaS offering, CloudCasa provides an additional layer of cyber-resilience with backup data stored in a different domain, providing a virtual air gap for backups. CloudCasa’s proactive vulnerability scanning on Kubernetes and cloud accounts is complemented by configurable workflows to restore data in an alternate cluster, zone, region, or account, or to an alternate cloud provider.

“There are many important Kubernetes-related topics to be addressed at the upcoming KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2022 conference. One of those topics is how ransomware continues to be a formidable adversary for the enterprise. CloudCasa by Catalogic provides a cyber-resilient solution for DR, backup and data protection challenges,” said Sathya Sankaran, COO of Catalogic and GM of CloudCasa. “CloudCasa provides granular recovery ─ cross-account, cross-cluster, and cross-cloud ─ ensuring easy-to-use, comprehensive and secure data protection for Kubernetes and cloud-native infrastructure.”

Catalogic is offering free KubeCon + CloudNativeCon All-Access Virtual passes. For more information, please visit KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Promotions.

About Catalogic Software

Catalogic Software is a modern data protection company providing innovative backup and recovery solutions including its flagship DPX product, enabling IT organizations to protect, secure and leverage their data. CloudCasa by Catalogic offers cloud data protection, migration, and disaster recovery as a service for Kubernetes applications and cloud data services. Learn more at www.catalogicsoftware.com and www.cloudcasa.io