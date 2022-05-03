Cerence to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter Results on May 10, 2022

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, will announce its second quarter financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EST / 4:00 a.m. PST.



The company will host a live conference call and webcast, with accompanying slides, to discuss the results on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using 1.844.467.7116 (domestic) or +1.409.983.9838 (international) and entering the pass code 5990799. Webcast access will be available in the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at www.cerence.com.

The teleconference replay will be available through May 17, 2022. The replay dial-in number is 1.855.859.2056 (domestic) or +1.404.537.3406 (international) using pass code 5990799. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website at www.cerence.com.

