Cisco Senior Director of Enterprise Security Josephina Fernandez Joins Identity Defined Security Alliance Customer Advisory Board

DENVER, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides free vendor-neutral education and resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies, today announced that Josephina Fernandez, senior director of enterprise security for Cisco, has joined its Customer Advisory Board (CAB). Fernandez brings over 20 years of IT experience at Cisco and will provide user perspective and guidance on the vision, mission, and work of the IDSA. Fernandez will join fellow IDSA CAB member Den Jones, and IDSA executive director Julie Smith, on a panel titled, “Best Practices for Implementing Zero Trust,” at the European Identity and Cloud Conference 2022, on May 11th.



“As the way that we work continues to change, the zero trust philosophy is more important than ever. The goal is simple: create a future that is more accessible and more secure for everyone. In order to do this, identity must be at the core,” said Fernandez. “I look forward to working with the IDSA and sharing the lessons that I have learned in implementing an identity-first zero trust strategy, in order to shape best practices for the industry.”

European Identity and Cloud Conference 2022

Best Practices for Implementing Zero Trust

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

9:30 - 10:10 am MDT

Hybrid Event - Berlin and Online

The “zero trust” approach to cybersecurity has been gaining momentum in recent years, as both corporations and government agencies have struggled with how to enhance security given the de-emphasis on the network perimeter. For the most part, the zero trust movement has remained rooted in network principals. However, in the last two years, much of the world was forced to interact exclusively online, creating a sense of urgency around zero trust security and the “never trust, always verify” philosophy behind it reached a new level of importance.

In this panel, you’ll hear from security leaders who have approached and implemented zero trust with an identity-first philosophy, considering it a transformative way of reducing friction for users, while addressing the increasingly challenging risk environment. They believe a true zero trust environment requires a strong identity and access management.

Panelists: Fabrizio di Carlo (Scoutbee), Josephina Fernandez (Cisco), Den Jones (Banyan Security), Frank Smal (Entrust); Moderator: Julie Smith (IDSA)

