VBL Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Scientific and Industry Conferences in May

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class therapeutics for difficult-to-treat malignant solid tumors and immune or inflammatory indications, today announced that the company will present new data on its novel Monocyte Targeting Technology and lead candidate VB-601 at IMMUNOLOGY2022TM being held in Portland, OR on May 6 – 10, 2022. In addition, Dror Harats, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of VBL Therapeutics, will discuss the VB-601 program at the LifeSci Immunology & Inflammation Symposium being held virtually on May 11, 2022. Prof. Harats will also provide a keynote presentation at the Biomed Israel 2022 Conference on May 12, 2022, and a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place May 23 – May 26, 2022.



IMMUNOLGY2022TM

Date: Sunday, May 8th, 2022

Time: 2:30 p.m. PDT

Session Title: They Come and They Go: A Leukocyte Migration Extravaganza

Poster Title: MOSPD2 regulates the activation state of αLβ2 integrin to control monocyte migration

LifeSci Immunology & Inflammation Symposium

Date: Wednesday, May 11th, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. EDT

Format: Overview of VBL’s VB-601 Program

Registration details for the event can be found here

Biomed Israel 2022 Conference

Date: Thursday, May 12th, 2022

Track: Transformative Precision Cancer Diagnostics and Therapies

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. IDT

Format: Corporate Overview

Registration details for the event can be found here

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, May 23rd - Thursday, May 26th, 2022

Format: Corporate Overview

Links to VBL’s IMMUNOLGY2022TM poster and to the webcast of the LifeSci Symposium will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.vblrx.com.

About VBL Therapeutics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics (VBL), is a late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for difficult-to-treat malignant solid tumors and immune or inflammatory indications. VBL’s novel VTS™ gene-based platform and antibody-based monocyte targeting technology enable the creation of a pipeline of programs that are designed to harness the body’s innate biological processes to provide unique solutions for significant unmet medical needs. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofra-vec (ofranergene obadenovec; `VB-111`), is an investigational targeted anti-cancer gene-based agent in development to treat a wide range of solid tumors. Ofra-vec is currently being studied in a Phase 3 registration-enabling clinical trial (NCT03398655) for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. To learn more about VBL, please visit vblrx.com or follow VBL on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or Facebook.

