Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 10, 2022

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat addictions and drug overdose, will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the financial markets close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.



The Company’s management team is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast with slides at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-0792 in the U.S. or 1-201-689-8263 outside the U.S. and provide the conference ID number: 13728852. To access the live webcast, please visit https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1542632&tp_key=dabaa0a667. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

Tuesday May 10 @ 4:30 pm ET

Domestic: 1-877-407-0792 International: 1-201-689-8263 Conference ID: 13728852 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1542632&tp_key=dabaa0a667

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose.

For more information visit: www.opiant.com.