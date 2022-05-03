2nd Watch Supports Amazon EKS Blueprints with Services Offering

SEATTLE, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch , the global cloud services company, announces support for Amazon EKS Blueprints, a software and services framework for companies that want to modernize their applications with Elastic Kubernetes Services (EKS). 2nd Watch is one of a small handful of AWS partners chosen to help customers adopt and customize EKS Blueprints to suit their specific requirements.



Companies are modernizing their infrastructure and applications on AWS to innovate and respond quickly to changing demands. They are doing this by containerizing their workloads and services with Amazon EKS. But Kubernetes is complicated and can reduce productivity, and 2nd Watch can help customers eliminate these roadblocks.

EKS Blueprints give platform operators complete control and consistency in defining standards, policies, rules for security, software delivery, monitoring, and networking for all deployed applications. They enable productivity, decrease administrative tasks, and allow developers to focus on continuous integration. EKS Blueprints provides a repeatable process for deploying and managing several AWS services that will benefit the organization's platform operators and development teams.

“2nd Watch works with businesses throughout every stage of their modernization journey. The addition of EKS Blueprints strengthens our ability to help clients adopt and deploy Amazon EKS quickly,” said Jesse Samm, Practice Director, Application Modernization and DevOps at 2nd Watch. “Our goal with this offering is to provide a cohesive, integrated framework that serves as a centralized platform for developers and operators across the enterprise.”

For more details about EKS Blueprints, see this AWS blog post.

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner providing professional and managed cloud services to enterprise clients. The company’s subject matter experts and software-enabled services provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions with a focus on six solution areas - Cloud Advisory, Cloud Modernization, Data Insights, Cloud Economics, Cloud Security, and Cloud Operations - allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high-performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth, and lower risk. 2nd Watch helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business-critical workloads 24x7. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com .