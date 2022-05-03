Mr. David Colon Joins the Board of Directors of Earth Alive

MONTREAL, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC – “Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a company that develops, manufactures and distributes state-of-the-art, environmentally-sound proprietary microbial solutions and products, is pleased to announced today that Mr. David Colon is appointed to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Mr. Colon is a specialist commited to water and environmental issues. Currently, he is the Manager of Institutional Relations for Veolia Water, France, responsible for the coordination of CSR, alert and crisis management for the country. Veolia employs over 300,000 people in more than 45 countries. A graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and engineer in Rural Water and Forest Engineering, he has had an operational career in the management of public water and sanitation services and has also managed businesses in other sectors.

His personal commitment to environmental protection led him to found Up2green Reforestation in 2009, one of the first French NGOs dedicated to community reforestation for populations affected by the disappearance of their ecosystems in Africa, India and Central America.

David Colon was instrumental in the foundation of “La Filière Française de l’Eau”, a confederation of public and private actors in the water sector, where he served as the first President of the organization.

“We are extremely honoured and privileged to welcome Mr.Colon. His invaluable experience and expertise brings novel insights to our Board of Directors.” said Mr. Robert Blain Chairman or Earth Alive.

“David Colon is a seasoned executive who has a wealth of knowledge in the field of preserving the world’s fragile ecosystems,” said Nikolaos Sofronis, CEO of Earth Alive. “I am confident that Mr. Colon, will be an important contributor to our Company’s long term success”.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive is an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive’s innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional information, please visit: https://earthalivect.com/.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.