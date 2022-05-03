IPG Photonics Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Successful Diversification Across Geographies and Applications Drives Strong Demand, Enhanced by Solid Performance in Electric Vehicle Applications and Emerging Growth Products

OXFORD, Mass., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except per share data and percentages) 2022 2021 Change Revenue $ 370.0 $ 345.6 7 % Gross margin 46.4 % 47.5 % Operating income $ 93.1 $ 88.8 5 % Operating margin 25.2 % 25.7 % Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation $ 69.6 $ 68.1 2 % Earnings per diluted share $ 1.31 $ 1.26 4 %

Management Comments

"We are pleased to report another solid quarter with growth driven by higher demand across many diverse applications in Europe, North America and Japan. Increased laser welding adoption, primarily in electric vehicle manufacturing, drove record welding revenue for IPG this quarter," said Dr. Eugene Scherbakov, IPG Photonics' Chief Executive Officer. "As we execute on growth opportunities that diversify our revenue across geographies and applications, such as electric vehicle production, handheld welding and medical products, China's share of revenue decreased to 35% this quarter. Given increased geopolitical risks, we are reducing our reliance on manufacturing in Russia and have stopped new investments in the region while increasing manufacturing capacity in North America and Western Europe."

Financial Highlights

First quarter revenue of $370 million increased 7% year over year. Materials processing sales accounted for 92% of total revenue and increased 7% year over year with higher sales in welding, marking, systems, cleaning and 3D printing, partially offset by lower revenue in cutting and solar cell manufacturing applications. Sales into Other applications increased 9% year over year, driven by the strength in medical, partially offset by lower sales in advanced applications and telecom. Emerging growth products sales accounted for 36% of total revenue.

Revenue in high power continuous wave (CW) lasers declined 2% year over year due to softer demand in high power cutting applications in China that was partially offset by strong growth in welding in the region as well as growth in welding and cutting across most other major regions. Sales of medium power and pulsed lasers improved significantly compared with the prior year, primarily driven by emerging growth products. By region, sales increased 27% in Europe, 5% in North America, and 18% in Japan, and decreased 7% in China on a year-over-year basis.

Earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $1.31 increased by 4% year over year. The effective tax rate in the quarter was 25%. During the first quarter, IPG generated $16 million in cash from operations. Capital expenditures were $25 million and stock repurchases were $79 million in the quarter.

Business Outlook and Financial Guidance

“First quarter book-to-bill was greater than one and while bookings were at a record level driven by strong demand for electric vehicle battery manufacturing, handheld welding and medical applications, we received several orders that we expect to ship after the second quarter. Our strategy of diversifying revenue sources and geographical exposure is providing us with confidence in the long-term growth strategy for the Company, despite a challenging operating environment. We believe that fiber laser adoption continues across many applications and geographies. To support quicker adoption of our lasers, we are focusing on meeting customers' demands and working on providing solutions with our commitment to quality, innovative technology, reliability and global customer support," concluded Dr. Scherbakov.

For the second quarter of 2022, IPG expects revenue of $355 to $385 million. The Company expects the second quarter tax rate to be approximately 26%. IPG anticipates delivering earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.95 to $1.25.

As discussed in more detail in the "Safe Harbor" passage of this news release, actual results may differ from this guidance due to various factors including, but not limited to, trade policy changes and trade restrictions with Russia, the COVID-19 pandemic, product demand, order cancellations and delays, competition, tariffs, and general economic conditions. This guidance is based upon current market conditions and expectations, and is subject to the risks outlined in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, and assumes exchange rates relative to the U.S. Dollar of Euro 0.90, Russian Ruble 84, Japanese Yen 122 and Chinese Yuan 6.35, respectively.

Supplemental Financial Information

Additional supplemental financial information is provided in the unaudited First Quarter 2022 Financial Data Workbook and Earnings Call Presentation available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company’s mission is to make its fiber laser technology the tool of choice in mass production. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. A member of the S&P 500® Index, IPG is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphotonics.com.

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 369,979 $ 345,585 Cost of sales 198,158 181,594 Gross profit 171,821 163,991 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 20,374 18,883 Research and development 33,450 33,339 General and administrative 30,664 30,092 Gain on foreign exchange (5,810 ) (7,165 ) Total operating expenses 78,678 75,149 Operating income 93,143 88,842 Other (expense) income, net: Interest expense, net (70 ) (495 ) Other (expense) income, net (236 ) 253 Total other expense (306 ) (242 ) Income before provision of income taxes 92,837 88,600 Provision for income taxes 23,209 20,378 Net income 69,628 68,222 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 56 95 Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation $ 69,572 $ 68,127 Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation per share: Basic $ 1.32 $ 1.27 Diluted $ 1.31 $ 1.26 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 52,810 53,541 Diluted 53,100 54,201





IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands, except share and

per share data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 642,517 $ 709,105 Short-term investments 774,161 805,400 Accounts receivable, net 257,464 262,121 Inventories 484,971 460,747 Prepaid income taxes 40,888 36,990 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 82,833 73,320 Total current assets 2,282,834 2,347,683 Deferred income taxes, net 49,942 47,761 Goodwill 39,741 38,609 Intangible assets, net 50,017 52,678 Property, plant and equipment, net 625,366 635,302 Other assets 50,569 48,507 Total assets $ 3,098,469 $ 3,170,540 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 17,459 $ 18,126 Accounts payable 46,481 55,839 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 203,579 230,826 Income taxes payable 12,317 8,642 Total current liabilities 279,836 313,433 Other long-term liabilities and deferred income taxes 94,650 93,855 Long-term debt, net of current portion 15,734 16,031 Total liabilities 390,220 423,319 Commitments and contingencies IPG Photonics Corporation equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized; 55,921,562 and 52,542,466 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at March 31, 2022; 55,788,246 and 53,010,265 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2021. 6 6 Treasury stock, at cost, 3,379,096 and 2,777,981 shares held at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (517,260 ) (438,503 ) Additional paid-in capital 917,693 908,423 Retained earnings 2,536,179 2,466,607 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (229,369 ) (189,951 ) Total IPG Photonics Corporation equity 2,707,249 2,746,582 Non-controlling interests 1,000 639 Total equity 2,708,249 2,747,221 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,098,469 $ 3,170,540





IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 69,628 $ 68,222 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,435 23,819 Provisions for inventory, warranty & bad debt 16,142 16,685 Other 6,572 6,421 Changes in assets and liabilities that used cash, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable and accounts payable (5,827 ) 26,340 Inventories (50,951 ) (20,084 ) Other (42,576 ) (33,860 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 16,423 87,543 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (25,177 ) (27,421 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 428 130 Purchases of short-term investments (475,435 ) (513,564 ) Proceeds from short-term investments 505,818 480,163 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (2,000 ) — Other (1,164 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,470 (60,694 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term borrowings (964 ) (946 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock option and purchase plans less payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (724 ) 4,981 Purchase of treasury stock, at cost (78,757 ) (3,048 ) Payment of purchase price holdback from business combination — (2,624 ) Net cash used in financing activities (80,445 ) (1,637 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,036 ) (7,024 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (66,588 ) 18,188 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of period 709,105 878,553 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period 642,517 896,741 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 857 $ 703 Cash paid for income taxes $ 25,423 $ 21,340





IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands) Amortization of intangible assets: Cost of sales $ 1,173 $ 1,241 Sales and marketing 1,848 2,016 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 3,021 $ 3,257





IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

2021

(In thousands) Cost of sales $ 3,058 $ 2,626 Sales and marketing 1,209 1,160 Research and development 2,529 2,118 General and administrative 3,162 2,949 Total stock-based compensation 9,958 8,853 Tax effect of stock-based compensation (2,134 ) (1,878 ) Net stock-based compensation $ 7,824 $ 6,975





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

2021 (In thousands) Tax (detriment) benefit on stock-based compensation $ (1,713 ) $ 5,596



