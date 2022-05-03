89bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that Company’s Management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in May:
- BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference
Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Presentation Time: 4:20 p.m. EST
- 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Presentation Time: 10:30 a.m. EST
- H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Presentation Time: starting at 7:00 a.m. EST
The webcast of these presentations will be accessible in the investor section of 89bio’s website.
About 89bio
89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options. The company is focused on rapidly advancing its lead candidate, pegozafermin, through clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). Pegozafermin is a specifically engineered, potentially best-in-class fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog with unique glycoPEGylated technology that optimizes biological activity through an extended half-life. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit www.89bio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.
