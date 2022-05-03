vFunction Launches the First AI-Based Modernization Assessment Solution to Quantify and Identify the Root Cause of Technical Debt in Applications

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vFunction , the first and only platform to apply AI to application modernization, today announces the availability of the vFunction Assessment Hub , a product that uses AI to accurately calculate the effect of technical debt across applications, their negative impact on innovation, predict the benefits of refactoring, and then integrate seamlessly into an automated refactoring platform. Companies can now identify the most egregious innovation killers in their application estate, build more accurate and impactful business cases to modernize complex apps, and increase the success rate of their application modernization projects.



The top inhibitor to innovation velocity in organizations today is the debilitating cost and load of technical debt in large and complex applications. Current manual assessment approaches are slow, overwhelmingly complex, costly, and often fail to deliver positive business results. In order to increase innovation velocity and scalability, companies must address and eliminate accumulated technical debt across their application estate head-on. But, understanding the actual cost of technical debt and building a business case for modernization is elusive to most enterprises today. To address this, companies need to be able to accurately assess and measure the negative impact that technical debt has on the ability to innovate, compete, and scale.

Introducing vFunction Assessment Hub

The new vFunction Assessment Hub, which integrates seamlessly with the vFunction Modernization Hub , is the first modernization assessment solution to analyze the technical debt of a company’s legacy applications, accurately identify the source(s) of that debt, and measure its negative impact on innovation. The AI-powered solution measures app complexity based on code modularity and dependency entanglements, measures the risk of changes impacting stability based on the depth and length of the dependency chains, and then aggregates these to assess the overall technical debt level. It then benchmarks debt, risk, and complexity against the organization’s own estate, while identifying aging frameworks that could pose future security and licensing risks.

With too many of today’s assessment projects mired in complexity, risk, fatigue, and impracticality, vFunction Assessment Hub allows enterprises with a broad portfolio of applications to accurately identify and prioritize which apps to modernize, construct an actionable roadmap for refactoring, and build a compelling business case for modernization that increases innovation velocity, scalability, and lowers costs. vFunction Assessment Hub is the first assessment solution that directly leads to refactoring, re-architecting, and rewriting applications with the vFunction Modernization Platform. vFunction’s AI-powered, data-driven approach to app modernization equates to accurate higher quality results, and more actionable conclusions than the manual approaches that exist today.

“Technical debt and innovation are two sides of the same TCO coin—and debt has an inverse effect on innovation—you can’t solve one without addressing the other,” said Moti Rafalin, CEO and Co-founder, vFunction. “Traditionally, app modernization has been risky, costly and slow, but it doesn’t need to be. Our top priority is to provide customers and partners with a powerful, automated and low-cost assessment solution that helps to democratize the way legacy app assessment, planning, and modernization is addressed today.”

“Given the complexity and interdependence of today’s multi-layered application estates, CIOs and technology leaders need to prioritize their modernization efforts before they start pulling on threads that can unravel further complexity,” said Jason English, Principal Analyst, Intellyx. “The vFunction Assessment Hub provides an entry point for evaluating the ROI of breaking down legacy monoliths and decoupling dependencies, so refactoring efforts can be better aligned with business goals.”

"As people look to migrate to the cloud, 'lifting and shifting' monolithic applications is not sufficient,” said Steven Dickens, Senior Analyst, Futurum Research. “This vFunction announcement, which focuses on capabilities that make it easier for development teams to analyze and assess the task of migrating applications to cloud-native microservices architecture hosted on the public cloud, is much needed right now.”

The vFunction Assessment Hub, packaged in 10-application packs and priced below less functional automated static code analysis tools, is now available for enterprises, in the AWS Marketplace, and through vFunction partnerships with leading Systems Integrators and Cloud Providers. To learn more and request a free trial, please visit: https://vfunction.com/assessment-hub-free-trial/ .

