American Premium Mining Corporation (OTC:HIPH) Name Change Official, New Corporate Website Launched

PLAYA VISTA, CA, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Premium Mining Corporation (OTC:HIPH) ("APM" or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that its name to change to American Premium Mining Corporation has been completed. The Company was previously known as American Premium Water Corporation. “HIPH” will remain as the Company’s ticker symbol. APM’s new corporate website is (www.apminingcorp.com). The name change comes after APM announced the acquisition of 100% ownership of CloudXchange DataCentre Inc. (“CloudX”), an entity that engages in crypto-mining related business. The name change for APM is reflective of the Company’s change in focus to becoming an industry leader at the forefront of the digital finance revolution.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of APM, commented, “The name change of American Premium Mining Corporation is complete! This is the start of a brand new era for the Company. The acquisition of CloudX is the beginning of a great turnaround for APM. Management is working to finalize the transaction and develop a long-term strategy to increase revenues from mining operations and provide mining related services to customers. Our goal is to make APM a market leader in the crypto-mining space. I look forward to providing more updates to shareholders in the coming weeks on the Company’s transition to crypto-mining.”

CloudX is engaged primarily in investment within the cryptocurrency space with a focus on crypto-mining and staking activities. Crypto-mining refers to the process that verifies and adds new transactions to the blockchain by solving complex mathematical equations for a cryptocurrency. The crypto miner that solves the complex mathematical equations first is rewarded with the respective cryptocurrency. Staking cryptocurrencies is a process that involves using crypto assets to support a blockchain network and verify transactions. APM’s acquisition of CloudX is expected to close by the end of the month.

To view CEO Ryan Fishoff’s presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference about the Company’s acquisition of CloudX and new strategic direction towards Crypto Mining, click here.

About CloudXchange DataCentre Inc.

CloudXchange DataCentre Inc. is a holding company which is engaged primarily in investment within the cryptocurrency industry with a focus on crypto-mining and staking activities. CloudX endeavors to leverage the potential of the cryptocurrency space to generate predictable revenues and operating income.

About American Premium Mining Corporation

American Premium Mining Corporation (“APM”) is focused on supporting the blockchain ecosystem through proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mining of the leading cryptocurrencies. APM is at the forefront of the digital finance revolution.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please review our filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

