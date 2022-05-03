Coreto - the Benchmark of Trust & Performance Platform in Crypto - is Launching in Open Alpha, Officially Opening Its Gates to the Global Blockchain Community

NEW YORK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coreto, the platform that allows cryptocurrency investors to monetize their knowledge by making accurate predictions about the price of tokens is launching both its Open Alpha version and first Referral Program this Tuesday. The IT industry is growing at a highly accelerated pace, especially when it comes to Blockchain adoption. In this speculative world, information plays a vital role for investors and traders, especially those just starting out in this niche.

About Coreto:

The platform leverages a proprietary Trust and Performance algorithm, which measures the accuracy of cryptocurrency price predictions submitted by users (crypto influencers and investors alike). All peer "opinions" are immutably stored and verified through Blockchain. Therefore, Coreto will be one place where crypto influencers' knowledge will be verifiable & people can research blockchain projects more thoroughly.

Coreto has already successfully entered into numerous partnerships with renowned projects that will contribute to the user base growth & proprietary tech adoption. Forward Protocol and Rev3al will soon create reputation-based ecosystems through collaboration with Coreto, while its proprietary token - $COR - can be traded through DEXs such as PancakeSwap, UniSwap, and Dfyn Exchange.

A new era for blockchain P2P reviews & research

"The project was born out of a desire to create a decentralized knowledge hub for both content creators who need to be rewarded for the work they put in to gather information about Blockchain projects, and for investors who need to make informed decisions.

"On May 3, the Coreto platform opens its doors to all new users - our first referral program marks the beginning of the Open Alpha maturity. These two milestones overlap for two reasons: for users not to wait a particular time to access the platform anymore and for the project to finally be widely adopted by people who want to make informed decisions in the Blockchain space." - Iustina Faraon, Co-Founder and CEO of Coreto

"Since Coreto is about the community, the Referral program aims to reward users who want to support the development of the project. This event will be an essential step in the scalability of the Open Alpha project," Iustina stated further.

Those interested in the "Unlock the Legendary" Referral Program can access the official Coreto website, where information about the Open Alpha launch will also be published.

For additional details:

Vlad Faraon, CBO

vlad.faraon@coreto.io

