MySugarWatch Launches Physician-Focused Ads in MIMS As Part of Large-Scale Awareness Campaign Around Nemaura Medical’s sugarBEAT Non-Invasive Continuous Glucose Monitor

Loughborough, England, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, announces today that its UK licensee, MySugarWatch, as part of a large scale awareness campaign for the Company’s sugarBEAT non-invasive continuous glucose monitor, has launched a series of ads in one the UK’s preeminent physician and pharmacist education resources, MIMS.



MySugarWatch’s campaign is targeted to more than 50,000 clinicians as commercialization of sugarBEAT commences. The wider campaign, which also targets a wide variety of media outlets targeting both consumers and professionals, began in April 2022.

Faz Chowdhury, Ph.D., Nemaura’s CEO commented, “We are very pleased to see our UK licensee taking significant steps toward supporting the commercialization efforts around sugarBEAT. We are committed to supporting MySugarWatch to ensure the success of their efforts and look forward to being able to provide our game-changing, non-invasive CGM to potential users in the UK.”

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT™ combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT®diabetes program that is currently undergoing pilot studies.

Additionally, Nemaura has launched Miboko, a new metabolic health and well-being program using a non-invasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application that helps a user understand how certain foods and lifestyle habits can impact one’s overall metabolic health and well-being. Nemaura believes that up to half the population could benefit from a sensor and program that monitors metabolic health and well-being.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

Contact:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com