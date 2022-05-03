Pure Sunfarms and NOYA Bring Cookies Sun-Grown Flower to Ontario

DELTA, British Columbia, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pure Sunfarms Corp. (“Pure Sunfarms”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF) and NOYA Cannabis Inc. (“NOYA”) announce that Cookies sun-grown flower will be available in Ontario this month. Pure Sunfarms is the licensed producer of record for Cookies sun-grown flower in Canada.

Using Cookies genetics and post-production processes, Pure Sunfarms grows and processes high-quality, whole flower for Cookies to the highest standards. Each batch is hang-dried and hand-trimmed to ensure the full potential of the flower is maintained. Grown in Pure Sunfarms 1.65 million square foot greenhouse space in British Columbia, consumers can expect to receive high-quality large format Cookies sun-grown strains at a differentiated price.

“Pure Sunfarms is one of the largest and best cannabis operations in the world, with a team of expert operators and cultivators,” said Ziad Reda, CEO of NOYA. “That’s why we’ve chosen them as our sun-grown partner in Canada, because we know that they will grow and process our Cookies flower to the same high standards our consumers know and love – but grown under the sun in beautiful British Columbia.”

“It’s an honour to be the sun-grown partner for one of the biggest cannabis brands in the world,” said Mandesh Dosanjh, President & CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “Our team knows what it takes to bring out the best in our flower. The Cookies genetics we’ve grown in our greenhouse have really thrived. We know sun-grown flower is the best flower – and now we get to bring these strains into the light for Cookies consumers to enjoy. They’re going to see great genetics, great quality, at great prices.”

NOYA and Pure Sunfarms are both leaders in craft and large-scale cannabis cultivation and production in Canada. Bringing together the highest standards, processes, and techniques, together they are able to run a successful operation and partnership to bring Cookies sun-grown flower to Ontario.

Cookies sun-grown, whole flower will be available for purchase in 14g bags in Ontario in the weeks ahead, starting with Georgia Pie and Lemonnade by Cookies strain, Medellin, and followed by GP20 in the weeks to follow.

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to over 45 retail locations in 17 markets across 5 countries. Cookies was named one of America’s Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade.

About Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms is one of the largest cannabis operations in the world, producing high-quality, BC-grown cannabis in 1.65 million square feet of greenhouse space in Delta, British Columbia. The company brings together decades of agricultural and legacy cultivation experience with best-in-class, large scale operational expertise, and is one of Canada's top-selling brands.

The company has capacity to produce, sell, and distribute 112,500 kilograms of dried flower annually for Canadian recreational and international markets. Pure Sunfarms is currently converting a second greenhouse for cannabis production, which when complete is expected to bring annual output capacity to 150,000 kilograms.

Current supply agreements include the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC) (operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)), the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC), the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), and the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to other Licensed Producers in Canada, including its affiliate ROSE LifeScience in Québec. The company also has EU GMP certification.

Pure Sunfarms is the wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF).

www.puresunfarms.com

About NOYA

Founded in Hamilton, Ontario in 2014, NOYA Cannabis Inc. is a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act. The company received its cultivation license in 2017, and its sales license in 2018. The company has positioned itself as a premium white label producer and is working with highly recognized cannabis brands in the world. The company's mission is to distribute and cultivate premium craft cannabis to match the needs of the market.

