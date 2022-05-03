Broadcom’s Industry-Leading AI, Security and Hybrid Cloud Solutions Accelerate Client Value on New z16 Mainframe

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced today expanding opportunities for organizations to gain greater value from the company’s advanced AI, security, and hybrid cloud solutions with “Day One” support for IBM’s new z16. Broadcom’s suite of leading software solutions, services, and unique “beyond code” programs provide clients the advantage they need to succeed in an increasingly challenging business environment.



“Our strategic investments position clients to exploit the z16 along with advances in AI, cybersecurity, cloud integration and agility,” said Greg Lotko, senior vice president and general manager, Mainframe Software Division, Broadcom. “We’re providing support for the new platform across our software portfolio. What distinguishes Broadcom is our deep investment in technology and how we work side-by-side in partnership with our clients to overcome their unique challenges and create new opportunities.”

Johan Bosch, executive director for iOCO Infrastructure Services, says, “Nothing can match the transaction performance of a mainframe, and the way that we manage the platform using Broadcom technology is a real differentiator for us. We can deliver our services at 25 percent of the cost when measured against standalone banking environments. Having Broadcom as a partner really allows us to deliver unique innovation.”

As a member of the z16 Early Ship Program, Broadcom collaborated with IBM to ensure clients can capitalize on the full range of our mainframe software solutions on the new platform to drive progress toward their innovation and business goals. Areas where clients can extend strategic value from Broadcom include:

Applying AI and automation for operational resiliency – Using algorithms fine-tuned for the mainframe Broadcom solutions reduce manual efforts by 40 percent, identify root causes 5x faster, and predict problems before they occur to keep operations up and running smoothly.

– Using algorithms fine-tuned for the mainframe Broadcom solutions reduce manual efforts by 40 percent, identify root causes 5x faster, and predict problems before they occur to keep operations up and running smoothly. Establishing holistic security to protect against cyber threats – Broadcom’s Mainframe security and compliance solutions take a layered approach beyond encryption to protect business-critical data and simplify compliance processes.

– Broadcom’s Mainframe security and compliance solutions take a layered approach beyond encryption to protect business-critical data and simplify compliance processes. Embracing an “Open-First” approach to integrate mainframe as part of their hybrid cloud – Broadcom enables integrations between open software and our solutions, allowing for choice of tooling across teams, and making the experience of integrating and working with the mainframe just like any other platform or cloud.

– Broadcom enables integrations between open software and our solutions, allowing for choice of tooling across teams, and making the experience of integrating and working with the mainframe just like any other platform or cloud. Leveraging tailored partnership programs that go “Beyond Code” to address unique needs – These “Beyond Code” programs provide value to drive success for the business with the platform. Programs include Expert Change Planning, Mainframe Resource Intelligence Health Scans, Mainframe Consumption Based Licensing, and more.

