Traction Uranium engages Bryson Drilling for upcoming Lazy Edward Bay Drill Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (the “Company” or “Traction”) ( CSE: TRAC ) ( OTC: TRT ) ( FRA: Z1K ), a mineral exploration issuer focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, is pleased to report planning is underway for the Lazy Edward Bay maiden drill program by engaging Bryson drilling out of Archerwill, Saskatchewan.

Bryson drilling will be scouting the route to mobilize the diamond drill rig to the property next week and hires local First Nations community members from the Athabasca Basin Region for their drill crews.

Lester Esteban, Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are looking forward to executing on our 2022 maiden drill program at Lazy Edward Bay this month. Bryson drilling is one of Canada’s leading and most trusted diamond drillers whose name was built up over 3 generations of hard-working mineral exploration drillers with over 100 years of combined experience and we are pleased to be utilizing that expertise and engaging as much of the Saskatchewan local community in our programs as much as possible.”

Historical Lazy Edward Bay drill holes LE-72 and LE-73 encountered 170 ppm uranium, LE-50 intersected graphitic pelites returning 908 ppm Uranium along with other pathfinder metals. Previous airborne and ground EM surveys refined conductor locations along with geochemical and radon surveys bolstering geophysical targets which have yet to be drilled. They are now considered high-priority targets.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the Athabasca Region. This property is made up of 11 claims totaling 1,828 ha. It is located in the south-eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin, halfway between the historic Key Lake Mine and Cameco’s Centennial deposit. They Key Lake operation, ~50km to the east, was one of the largest and most significant uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at www.tractionuranium.com.

