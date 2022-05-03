Ring Therapeutics Announces Two Presentations at the Upcoming 25th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Therapeutics, a life sciences company founded by Flagship Pioneering to revolutionize gene therapy with its AnellogyTM commensal virome platform, today announced two upcoming presentations at the 25th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), to be held from May 16-19, 2022 in Washinton, DC. These presentations further demonstrate the potential of Ring’s AnellogyTM platform in harnessing the unique biology of anelloviruses to engineer the novel precision medicines.

Poster Presentations:

Title: Favorable immune profile of anelloviruses makes them attractive candidates as gene therapy vectors

Session Title: Immunological Aspects of Gene Therapy and Vaccines I

Abstract Number: 713

Board number: TU-218

Presenter: Harish Swaminathan

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. ET

This poster presents data from a study that characterized the immunogenicity of anelloviruses and the antigenic profile of anellovirus proteins. Results showcase the favorable immune profile of anelloviruses.

Title: A novel gene delivery vector with low pre-existing immunity in humans

Session Title: Vector Product Engineering, Development or Manufacturing III

Abstract Number: 1158

Board number: W-284

Presenter: Dhananjay Nawandar

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. ET

Data in this poster show successful vectorization of synthetically produced anelloviruses to produce the first AnelloVectorTM therapeutic. These novel vectors can successfully target a variety of tissues, and no pre-existing immunity in humans is observed.

About Ring Therapeutics

Ring Therapeutics is revolutionizing the gene therapy and nucleic acid medicine space by harnessing the most abundant and diverse member of the human commensal virome, anelloviruses. The company developed the Anellogy™ platform which focuses on anelloviruses to potentially treat a broad range of diseases. Through harnessing the unique properties of these commensal viruses, the Anellogy™ platform generates diverse vectors that exhibit both tissue-specific tropism and the potential to be re-dosed. Ring Therapeutics, founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2017, aims to develop and further expand its portfolio by leveraging its platform to unlock the full potential of gene therapy and nucleic acid medicines, enabling a variety of mechanisms that successfully deliver therapeutic cargo to unreachable organs and tissues. To learn more, visit https://www.ringtx.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @Ring_tx.

Ring Therapeutics Media:

Brittany Leigh, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

bleigh@lifescicomms.com

+1-813-767-7801