Cognition Therapeutics Presented Preclinical Findings Showing that Sigma-2 Receptor Modulators Rescue Trafficking Deficits in Retinal Pigment Epithelial Cells in Model of Dry AMD

NEW YORK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical stage neuroscience company developing therapies that treat age-related degenerative diseases of the central nervous system and retina, presented a poster today at the annual meeting of The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) demonstrating that sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor modulators may restore the homeostatic functioning of retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) cells that is disrupted in dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD).

Dry AMD is characterized by a progressive deterioration of the macula, a region of the retina comprised of photoreceptors and RPE cells, which support photoreceptors and are essential for the health of the retina. Scientific evidence has shown that inflammation, oxidative stress and pathogenic proteins including amyloid-beta (Aβ) oligomers disrupt the normal functions of RPE cells and eventually result in cell death. One such function that is critical for retinal health but is impaired in dry AMD is the ability of RPE cells to phagocytose, or recycle, photoreceptor outer segments (POS).

In a cell-based model of dry AMD, the trafficking of POS is disrupted in RPE cells in the presence of oxidative stress or Aβ oligomers. Results presented at ARVO demonstrate that this vital function is rescued in vitro by the addition of σ-2 receptor modulators including CT1812, Cognition’s lead clinical candidate for dry AMD, as well as σ-2 modulators from two distinct families of compounds in Cognition’s library. The poster will be available on the ARVO virtual meeting platform until June 30 and on the Cognition Therapeutics website under Publications.

“RPE cells support the health and function of photoreceptors, which capture visual information that is converted into electrical energy and transmitted by ganglion cells to the brain,” explained Anthony Caggiano, M.D., Ph.D., Cognition’s chief medical officer and head of R&D. “We believe that by preserving the normal function of RPE cells in the face of these toxic insults, σ-2 receptor modulators such as CT1812 may be able to slow the progression of dry AMD. We look forward to advancing our dry AMD program into the clinic later this year.”

Cognition plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study with CT1812, its lead σ-2 receptor modulator, in patients with dry AMD in the second half of 2022.

About Dry AMD

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of irreversible central vision loss in the world, affecting approximately 190 million people. Dry AMD, one of two forms of AMD, is common among people over 50 and is caused by a degeneration and thinning of the macula, the part of the retina responsible for central vision. The gradual loss of central vision associated with dry AMD can present limitations in reading and driving. As the disease progresses, degeneration of retinal pigment epithelial cells results in permanent vision loss known as geographic atrophy (GA). In about 10% of AMD, the disease progresses to neovascular (wet) AMD, in which abnormal blood vessels grow beneath the retina, leak fluid and damage the retina, causing permanent vision loss.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com/.

