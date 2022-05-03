Grieg Seafood ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2022

Grieg Seafood is pleased to invite investors, analysts, media and other stakeholders to a Capital Markets Day and site visit in Rogaland 15-16 June 2022.



The first day of the event takes place at Flor & Fjære outside Stavanger, where Grieg Seafood management will provide a thorough review of the Company's strategy, its operations, financial development and outlook.

Presentations will be followed by Q&A sessions with the global management team. After the Q&A session there will be opportunities to attend break-out sessions, where representatives from the different operating units will be available for additional questions and further discussions.

Before returning to Stavanger, the company invites to dinner and a tour at the exotic garden at Flor & Fjære.

The second day of the event includes visits to a seawater site, the operational centre of Grieg Seafood Rogaland at Judaberg and the post smolt facility at Tytlandsvik.

Please find more information and register to attend the Capital Markets Day live event here: https://investor.griegseafood.com/reports-&-presentations#cmu

The management presentations will be webcast live and the presentation materials will be published on https://investor.griegseafood.com/reports-&-presentations#cmu . A recording will be available after the event.





For enquiries, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO

Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO

Cell phone +47 908 45 252





