Mission Cloud Services Announces Bret DuPuis as Vice President of Enterprise Sales

LOS ANGELES, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Services Partner , today announced that Bret DuPuis has joined the company as Vice President of Enterprise Sales. DuPuis will lead and expand Mission’s enterprise sales team, applying his veteran experience to grow Mission’s engagements with enterprise organizations – a sector where Mission continues to see particularly outsized demand.



DuPuis brings two decades of experience leading sales initiatives that secure and expand business with Fortune 500 customers, and has particular acumen working in the managed cloud services. He joins Mission from 2nd Watch, where he served as Vice President of Cloud Solution Sales and led the company’s global enterprise sales. Previously, DuPuis held roles as Regional Vice President of Sales at TierPoint, General Manager of Sales at NaviSite, and Director of Sales at CenturyLink, among other enterprise sales leadership experience.

“Bret has a remarkable performance history targeting and capturing new enterprise business, nurturing those relationships, and driving ongoing growth,” said Ted Stuart, Chief Revenue Officer at Mission. “He understands the technology pain points facing many of today’s largest businesses, and how the right cloud technologies and the right partner can make all the difference for implementation, scale, and ongoing optimization. We welcome Bret and look forward to bringing the myriad benefits of Mission to more enterprises who are eager to unleash the full power of AWS, backed by our unmatched expertise and experience.”

“Mission’s dedicated focus on AWS is an important differentiator in the market,” said Bret DuPuis, Vice President of Enterprise Sales at Mission. “Mission’s strategic partnership with AWS enables key collaborations in how we approach enterprise clients. Many enterprises were early cloud adopters and have been running at scale within AWS for years now. Others are still catching up on their cloud transformations. But whether migrating workloads, developing new applications with advanced capabilities, optimizing performance, or any other cloud initiatives, Mission has a solution . Mission's AWS expertise delivers competitive advantages to customers, positioning enterprises to maximize their cloud environments to be more competitive in the market. I’m excited to join the talented team at Mission and expand our presence within the enterprise market.”

About Mission Cloud Services

Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud services and consulting. As an AWS Premier Services Partner, Mission’s always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem in history.

