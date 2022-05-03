Codex DNA to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

SAN DIEGO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.

The press release and live audio webcast can be accessed via the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.codexdna.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 705-0127 (domestic) or (409) 937-8880 (international) and referring to conference ID 7942349. Please log in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the event to ensure a timely connection. The archived webcast will remain available for replay on Codex DNA’s website for 30 days.

