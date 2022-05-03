GoCharlie: A Marketer's Best Friend—The First Multimodal Generative AI Engine for Social Media Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, GoCharlie.AI (“GoCharlie”), a multimodal generative AI company, announced the commercial launch of Charlie. Charlie is the world’s first and only multimodal AI engine tailored to marketing. Charlie, your new resident AI marketer, helps anyone draft optimal social media marketing content. Charlie does this by converting photos into perfect ad copy, generating posts and ads using keywords and tone, analyzing content for optimal structure or audience appeal, and providing personalized responses to reviews or comments. Users can sign up for a free trial at GoCharlie.ai .



Over half of the world is active on social media, with Facebook accounting for 3 billion of those users.* The average user spends over 2.27 hours on social media every day and 54% of people on those channels do so with an intent to purchase.** Whether via Tik-Tok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or YouTube – small businesses, influencers, and social media marketers building brands must constantly create and release a steady stream of unique engaging content to build and sustain meaningful connections with customers.

“Recent events have accelerated the need for businesses of all sizes to have a digital presence to remain competitive. This has increased the amount of content we’re bombarded with on a daily basis. As a result, engaging, personalized and dynamic digital content is critical for success,” said Brennan Woodruff, COO and co-founder of GoCharlie. “We’re providing easy-to-use tools to create content that engages our customers’ target audience, and eventually turns that audience into brand advocates. We hope to augment the human creative process with AI while also creating sustainable top-line growth for our customers.”

Charlie’s training involved learning best in class marketing principles and evaluating millions of top performing social media posts to ensure all content being created helps businesses convert their target audience into customers, and customers into brand advocates. Charlie’s powerful AI capabilities allow users to:

Generate ready-to-post social media marketing content in seconds after ingesting user input images, industry, tone, and keywords.

ready-to-post social media marketing content in seconds after ingesting user input images, industry, tone, and keywords. Enhance and restructure existing or newly generated content with a different tone, content length, or formality.

and restructure existing or newly generated content with a different tone, content length, or formality. Analyze content by evaluating sentiment and demographic appeal among other criteria to easily understand how well your content may perform and receive actionable recommendations for content improvement.

content by evaluating sentiment and demographic appeal among other criteria to easily understand how well your content may perform and receive actionable recommendations for content improvement. Respond to page comments and product reviews using contextually specific AI response capabilities.

“We envision the future of marketing will be driven by Multimodal AI. Multimodal generative AI processes data from multiple informational modalities at once, like image and video, then creates new and unique content,” said Dr. Kostas Hatalis, CEO and founder of GoCharlie.

“Solopreneurs and small businesses are the backbone of our economy but are at a distinct disadvantage to larger players in the digital age. We want to put an easy-to-use tool that leverages cutting-edge AI into their hands. In doing so, Charlie becomes their resident AI marketer and makes us a partner in our customers’ success.”

Charlie’s powerful Multimodal AI engine creates engaging social media content in seconds. With tailored outputs for a variety of needs and marketing use cases, Charlie will help turn a target audience into paying customers and provides an opportunity for unprecedented visibility, networking and competitive edge.

About GoCharlie

GoCharlie is a Multimodal generative AI company, and the creator of Charlie. Charlie is a proprietary and the world’s first Multimodal Generative AI-powered tool designed to help anyone create engaging social media. GoCharlie was founded by a team of recent AI Ph.D. graduates and is an alumnus of the famous Alchemist Accelerator group, which helps bring revolutionary early-stage companies to the marketplace. The company has global offices in the Bay Area, Philadelphia, Denver, and Greece. For more information, visit GoCharlie.ai .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Liz Youngs; liz@commstrat.com

Elizabeth Scanlon: liz.s@commstrat.com

Note * https://datareportal.com/reports/digital-2021-october-global-statshot

Note ** https://www.dreamgrow.com/21-social-media-marketing-statistics/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2a9ec0a-a22b-472c-ae92-2f5c05175893