Farmer Focus Named One of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas

HARRISONBURG, Va., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Focus , the only 100% USDA organic and Humane CertifiedⓇ chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms, is proud to announce that it has been named one of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas in the General Excellence category. The Awards, which were announced today, honor clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change and public health crises.



With a vision to build a more sustainable and resilient poultry supply chain, Farmer Focus’ unique business model was recognized as a World Changing Idea by Fast Company. The Farmer Focus business model, which was developed in partnership with farmers themselves, disrupts the incumbent integrator system by shifting farm-level decision-making and chicken ownership back to farmers. The model allows farmers to drive innovation and significantly improve financial viability of the farm. Farmer Focus’ individual growers report that they make 25% to 35% more gross profit farming with Farmer Focus than with their previous companies. They also report that the value of working with Farmer Focus goes far beyond profit. Farmer Focus farmers can reinvest in on-farm innovation while strengthening their communities.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by Fast Company for the work we are doing to build resiliency and equity in the food system, and impact the livelihood of American farmers. As a sixth-generation farmer myself, our model was inspired by my fellow farmers who shared my struggle to make our farms financially viable for the next generation,” said Corwin Heatwole, Farmer Focus founding farmer and CEO. “Our journey began with just 300 chickens. Due to the scaleability of our model, we now partner with over 70 farmers, with over 100 on the waiting list, and our chicken is available in over 2,800 stores. It is unbelievably humbling to me that in addition to impacting the lives of the farmers who partner with us, we are changing what is possible for farmers across the US.”

A panel of preeminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

This news is just the most recent validation of Farmer Focus' impact and commitment to its mission. Other noteworthy metrics include:

Farmer Focus is the #1 fastest growing organic chicken brand*

Farmer Focus is the #1 distributed organic chicken brand*

Farmer Focus is the #2 organic chicken brand*

The company was recognized by the White House in January 2022, when CEO Corwin Heatwole was invited to join President Biden at a roundtable to discuss competition in the meat industry. During this conversation, he advocated for independent farmers and explained how Farmer Focus is creating a new and equitable business model for the poultry industry.

Farmer Focus recieved an Impact Award from Progressive Grocer in recognition of outstanding environmental, social and governance leadership.

Farmer Focus’s pre-seasoned organic chicken line earned two NEXTY Awards in September 2021 and was nominated for a third in March 2022. NEXTY Awards are bestowed upon products that display outstanding innovation, inspiration and integrity.

*All data references organic chicken brands in grocery stores over the 52-week period ending 4.17.2022 as indicated by IRI data.

“We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges,” said David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution.”

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Farmer Focus

Founded by sixth-generation farmer Corwin Heatwole in 2014, Farmer Focus is the only 100% USDA organic and Humane CertifiedⓇ chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms. By shifting farm-level decision-making and chicken ownership back to farmers and empowering them to farm the way they know is best, Farmer Focus significantly improves the financial viability of the farm and farmer profit. Available in 2,800 stores throughout the East Coast and Midwest, including major retailers like Publix, Kroger, Harris Teeter and more, Farmer Focus is committed to consistently producing exceedingly delicious, 100% USDA organic and humanely raised chicken that is better for people, the planet and animals.

