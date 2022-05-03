New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Peru Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272738/?utm_source=GNW

The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



Peru data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.22% during 2022-2027



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT



• Cloud adoption, 5G network deployment, implementation of AI, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and digital transformation are the major factor driving the Peruvian data center demand.

• Peru has more than ten operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. Data centers such as Nabiax, Gtd Peru, Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink), and Telefonica data center are Uptime Institute certified in design and/or the constructed facility.

• In Peru, cloud, telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and the government itself, which is shifting its workloads to the cloud, are the major demand drivers for colocation services.

• In terms of submarine cables, the deployment of the cables is increasing YoY in the country; for instance, in March 2021, the South Pacific Submarine Cable (SPSC)/Mistral of 7,300 km long was deployed by Claro and Telxius, which connects Peru, Chile, and Ecuador, and Guatemala.

• The implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in various sectors enhances the digital transformation, which acts as a catalyst for investments in the country. Some industries adopting AI technology are the financial sectors, SMEs, and government entities.



PERU DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Peru is one of the upcoming markets in other Latin America. The adoption of digital technologies and cloud-based services in various sectors drives data center investments in the country.



The report includes the investment by the following areas:



• IT Infrastructure

o Servers

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Switches & Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• General Construction

o Core & Shell Development

o Installation & commissioning Services

o Building & Engineering Design

o Fire Detection and Suppression

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Tier Standard

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• In terms of 5G network services, the deployment of 5G connectivity services has increased the digitalization of private sectors, the healthcare industry, BFSI, and government agencies in Peru, which will enhance the investment from cloud and data center service providers in the country.

• Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, and AWS are some cloud service providers operating in Peru through authorized local partners. AWS plans to develop a local cloud region to provide public cloud services to Peruvian companies.



MAJOR VENDORS:



IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS:



• Arista Networks

• Broadcom

• Cisco Sytems

• Dell Technologies

• Extreme Networks

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Juniper Networks

• NetApp

• Oracle

• Super Micro Computer



CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS:

• Fluor Corporation

• HDOS

• PQC



SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS



• Assa Abloy

• ABB

• Alfa Laval

• Axis Communication

• Bosch Security System ( Robert Bosch)

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Daikin Applied

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• Generac Power Systems

• HiRef

• Honeywell

• Johnson Controls

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Panduit

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• STULZ

• Vertiv Group



KEY INVESTORS

• Nabiax

• GTD Peru

• Lumen Technologies

• ODATA



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



• Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Peru colocation market revenue.

• An assessment of the datacenter investment in Peru by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

• Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape in Peru, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Peru data center market size during the forecast period.

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Peru

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 11

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 02

o Coverage: 4 Cities

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Peru

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

• The Peru data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

