|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 April 2022
|£44.43m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 April 2022
|£44.43m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|49,619,882
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 April 2022 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|89.55p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|88.68p
|Ordinary share price
|71.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(20.16%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 29/04/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|11.22%
|2
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|10.05%
|3
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|8.42%
|4
|Cash and other net current assets
|8.08%
|5
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|7.80%
|6
|Volex Plc
|7.77%
|7
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|7.35%
|8
|Centaur Media Plc
|6.79%
|9
|DigitalBox plc
|6.21%
|10
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|5.22%
|11
|Synectics Plc
|4.97%
|12
|National World Plc
|4.86%
|13
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|3.67%
|14
|Venture Life Group Plc
|1.77%
|15
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.04%
|16
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.27%
|Other
|4.51%
|Total
|100.00%