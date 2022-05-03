DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

| Source: Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 April 2022£44.43m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 April 2022£44.43m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):49,619,882
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 April 2022 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*89.55p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*88.68p
  
Ordinary share price 71.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(20.16%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 29/04/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)11.22%
2Hargreaves Services Plc 10.05%
3Ramsdens Holdings Plc8.42%
4Cash and other net current assets8.08%
5Flowtech Fluidpower Plc7.80%
6Volex Plc7.77%
7Fireangel Safety Technology Plc7.35%
8Centaur Media Plc6.79%
9DigitalBox plc6.21%
10Adept Technology Group Plc 5.22%
11Synectics Plc4.97%
12National World Plc4.86%
13Tactus Holdings Limited3.67%
14Venture Life Group Plc1.77%
15Norman Broadbent Plc1.04%
16Real Good Food Company Plc0.27%
 Other4.51%
 Total100.00%