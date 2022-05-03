Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 April 2022 £44.43m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 April 2022 £44.43m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 49,619,882

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 April 2022 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 89.55p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 88.68p

Ordinary share price 71.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (20.16%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 29/04/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 11.22%

2 Hargreaves Services Plc 10.05%

3 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 8.42%

4 Cash and other net current assets 8.08%

5 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 7.80%

6 Volex Plc 7.77%

7 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 7.35%

8 Centaur Media Plc 6.79%

9 DigitalBox plc 6.21%

10 Adept Technology Group Plc 5.22%

11 Synectics Plc 4.97%

12 National World Plc 4.86%

13 Tactus Holdings Limited 3.67%

14 Venture Life Group Plc 1.77%

15 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.04%

16 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.27%

Other 4.51%