Insights on the $686 Million Automotive Flooring Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Material, Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel and Region

The global automotive flooring market reached a value of US$ 686.1 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 950.3 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.40% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Automotive flooring refers to carpets and mats installed on the bottom surface of automobiles for providing protection against dust, wear, tear, dirt, and corrosion. It is manufactured using low density, lightweight materials, such as nylon, rubber, polyurethane, vinyl, fiber, polypropylene, and rayon materials that provide chemical and thermal stability. They are commercially available in varying shapes, sizes, colors, and designs. Automotive flooring assists in keeping the interior clean, improving performance, reducing vibration transmission and increasing durability. Apart from this, they are widely installed in passenger cars (PCs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) to improve their aesthetics.



Automotive Flooring Market Trends

The increasing production and sales of vehicles across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Automotive flooring is widely used to enhance the appearance of the vehicle interior and provide protection to the floor. In line with this, the increasing awareness regarding the benefits offered by the product, such as easy maintenance, ease of availability, durability, customization and protection from water, dirt, and grime, is further facilitating their widespread adoption in automobiles.

Moreover, various product innovations, such as the utilization of eco-friendly materials for the manufacturing of carpets and mats that provide improved performance and thermal stability, are providing an impetus to the market growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of polypropylene material due to its chemical stability, low density, cost-effectiveness and resistance to corrosion and chemical leaking is also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing consumer expenditure capacities, the rising need for customization and the implementation of various government initiatives to provide safe and economical automotive floorings are anticipated to drive the market further toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive flooring market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on product, material, vehicle type and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product:

Carpets

Mats

Breakup by Material:

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Nylon

Rubber

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, Auria Solutions (Shanghai Shenda Co. Ltd.), Auto Custom Carpets Inc., Autoneum Holding AG, Borgers SE & Co. KGaA, Conform Automotive, Foss Performance Materials LLC (AstenJohnson Inc.), German Auto Tops Inc., Hyosung Corporation, Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd., Toyota Boshoku Corporation and Walser GmbH.



