Worldwide Automotive Backup Camera Industry to 2027 - Featuring Borgwarner, DENSO and Gentex Among Others

The global automotive backup camera market reached a value of US$ 2.33 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 3.79 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An automotive backup camera, also known as a rear-view camera, refers to a video camera attached to the rear of a vehicle. It is specifically designed to prevent a backup collision and assist the driver in reversing the vehicle safely. It is connected to a display screen that turns on automatically when the car is shifted into the reverse gear and shows real-time video of the area behind the vehicle. In recent years, automotive backup camera systems have gained traction as they provide better visibility and prevent crashes and accidents by alleviating the rear blind spots. Nowadays, manufacturers are offering automotive backup camera systems with sensors in the rear bumper to detect objects behind the vehicle.



Automotive Backup Camera Market Trends

The increasing number of fatalities during the reversing of vehicles and the rising concerns regarding the safety of passengers and pedestrians represent the primary factors driving the market growth. Besides this, the emerging applications of automotive backup camera systems in commercial vehicles, such as tow trucks and trailers, that cover a larger area on the road and require assistance while parking or reversing are catalyzing the product demand.

Additionally, governments of various countries are introducing stringent regulations mandating the installation of backup cameras in all new passenger vehicles to reduce the risk to pedestrians from accidents while reversing vehicles. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), is propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, several leading manufacturers are heavily investing in the development of innovative product variants to expand their customer base and maintain a competitive edge in the market. Other factors, including the surging sales of high-end automobiles, inflating consumer disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and technological advancements, are also creating a positive market outlook.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive backup camera market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on vehicle type, position and sales channel.



Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Breakup by Position:

Surface Mounted

Flush Mounted

License Mounted

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Borgwarner Inc., Continental Aktiengesellschaft, DENSO Corporation, Gentex Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Hella Stiftung GmbH), Magna International Inc, Omnivision Technologies Inc., Rear View Safety Inc. (Safe Fleet Holdings LLC), Robert Bosch GmbH, Stonkam Co. Ltd., Valeo and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.



