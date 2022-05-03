Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 3 May 2022 – On 2 February 2022, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 24 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022.



Under the programme initiated 2 February 2022, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 4.4 billion in the period from 2 February 2022 to 2 May 2022. The programme is now concluded.

Since the announcement 25 April 2022, the following transactions have been made:

Number of

B shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 5,595,250 3,990,957,709 25 April 2022 85,000 768.42 65,315,907 26 April 2022 90,000 779.07 70,115,870 27 April 2022 90,000 779.63 70,166,716 28 April 2022 90,000 776.77 69,909,452 29 April 2022 80,000 811.82 64,945,279 2 May 2022 84,379 812.86 68,588,264 Accumulated under the programme 6,114,629 4,399,999,196

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 7,884,681 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.3% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,280,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 24 billion during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022. As of 2 May 2022, Novo Nordisk has since 2 February 2022 repurchased a total of 6,114,629 B shares at an average share price of DKK 719.59 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 4,399,999,196.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 49,300 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Further information

Media: Ambre Brown Morley +45 3079 9289 abmo@novonordisk.com Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US) +1 848 304 1027 niaa@novonordisk.com Investors: Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com David Heiberg Landsted +45 3077 6915 dhel@novonordisk.com Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode +45 3075 5956 jrde@novonordisk.com Mark Joseph Root (US) +1 848 213 3219 mjhr@novonordisk.com

Company Announcement No 38 / 2022

